ਦਿਮਾਗ ਰਹਿਤ ਜੀਵਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿੱਖਣ ਅਤੇ ਧਾਰਨਾ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਕਤੀ

The ability of organisms without brains to learn and perceive is a remarkable example of adaptive evolution. While the brain is a crucial organ for animals, allowing for flexible responses and survival in unpredictable environments, many organisms lack this central control system. Yet, their capacity to learn and perceive is no less important for their survival and reproduction.

Learning, defined as a change in behavior resulting from experience, takes different forms. Non-associative learning involves tuning out or habituating to repeated stimuli, while associative learning involves linking cues with behaviors. Higher forms of learning, such as conceptual, linguistic, and musical learning, require complex brains with specialized structures and connections.

However, recent research challenges the assumption that learning is exclusive to complex-brained organisms. Examples of learning in brainless organisms have reshaped our understanding of cognitive abilities across the tree of life. For instance, the beadlet anemone can habituate to the presence of genetic clones, adjusting its aggression towards them. Box jellyfish, despite their few thousand neurons, can associate changes in light intensity with tactile feedback to navigate their environments effectively.

Even organisms without neurons exhibit learning capabilities. Slime molds, single-celled protists, demonstrate cognitive abilities like memorizing paths to food and learning from past experiences. Plants, like Venus flytraps and shameplants, showcase learning through their sensors and adaptive behaviors. These findings have sparked debates on whether plants can be considered intelligent agents.

The evidence of learning in brainless organisms challenges our understanding of sensation, thought, and behavior. It raises ethical questions about how we treat these organisms in various contexts, given their ability to learn and potentially feel. Furthermore, studying and appreciating the diverse and unique lives of brainless organisms allows us to reflect on our place in the tree of life and the importance of conserving and appreciating all forms of life.

ਸਰੋਤ: ਸਿਡਨੀ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀ