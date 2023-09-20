ਸੁਪਰਮਾਸਿਵ ਬਲੈਕ ਹੋਲਜ਼ ਦੀਆਂ ਖਾਣ ਦੀਆਂ ਆਦਤਾਂ: ਨਵਾਂ ਅਧਿਐਨ ਹੈਰਾਨੀਜਨਕ ਖੋਜਾਂ ਦਾ ਖੁਲਾਸਾ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ

A new study led by Northwestern University is challenging previous assumptions about the eating habits of supermassive black holes. While it was previously believed that black holes consumed their food slowly, new simulations show that they actually devour it much faster. The results of this groundbreaking study will be published in The Astrophysical Journal on September 20th.

According to high-resolution 3D simulations, spinning black holes twist the surrounding space-time, causing the accretion disk of gas to tear into inner and outer subdisks. The black holes first consume the inner ring and then debris from the outer subdisk fills the gap. This eat-refill-eat process occurs in a matter of months, much faster than previously thought.

This new understanding could help explain the behavior of quasars, which are some of the brightest objects in the night sky. Quasars often flare up and then disappear without explanation. The rapid changes observed in quasars are consistent with the destruction and replenishment of the inner regions of the accretion disk.

The previous assumption that accretion disks were aligned with the black hole’s rotation has been proven false. The simulation conducted by the researchers indicates that the regions surrounding black holes are more turbulent than previously believed. Using one of the world’s largest supercomputers, researchers created a 3D simulation of a thin, tilted accretion disk that took into account gas dynamics, magnetic fields, and general relativity.

The warping caused by frame-dragging, a phenomenon where the spinning black hole drags space-time around it, causes the entire disk to wobble. The inner disk wobbles more rapidly than the outer parts, resulting in collisions that drive material closer to the black hole. Eventually, the inner disk breaks apart from the rest of the disk and the subdisks start evolving independently.

The tearing region, where the inner and outer subdisks disconnect, is where the feeding frenzy begins. The rotation of the black hole competes with the friction and pressure inside the disk, causing the inner and outer disks to collide and push the inner disk towards the black hole. This process creates a cycle of eat-refill-eat.

This study could potentially explain the phenomenon of “changing-look” quasars, where quasars drastically change over time scales of months to years. The simulations conducted by the researchers provide a possible explanation for the quick brightening and dimming observed in these objects.

Overall, this study sheds new light on the complex eating habits of supermassive black holes and paves the way for further research in understanding their behavior.

ਪਰਿਭਾਸ਼ਾ:

– Accretion disk: A disk of gas, dust, and other matter that orbits around a celestial object, such as a black hole or a young star, before eventually falling onto the object.

– Quasar: An extremely bright and distant active galactic nucleus that emits huge amounts of energy, especially in the form of light and radio waves.

ਸ੍ਰੋਤ:

– The Astrophysical Journal (source of study)

– Northwestern University (source of information about the researchers)