India’s Ambitious Plan: Chandrayaan-4 Mission to Return Lunar Samples

India is setting its sights on the lunar south polar region as part of its ambitious plan to bring back samples from the moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently developing the Chandrayaan-4 mission, which will consist of four modules across two launches.

The initial step involves sending a lander and an “ascender” to the moon’s surface to collect samples. The target location for this collection is near the landing site of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which is located in the lunar south pole region. Scientists are particularly interested in this area due to the presence of water ice, which can potentially be used for life support and rocket fuel.

Once the samples are collected, the ascender module will launch from the moon’s surface and transfer the samples to a reentry module. Meanwhile, a transfer module and the reentry module will remain in lunar orbit. These modules will then return to Earth, safely carrying the lunar samples.

“This mission is highly ambitious,” says Nilesh Desai, director of the Space Application Center in Ahmedabad. It is expected that this mission will be accomplished within the next five to seven years, showcasing India’s determination to achieve new milestones in space exploration.

ਅਕਸਰ ਪੁੱਛੇ ਜਾਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਵਾਲ:

ਸਵਾਲ: ਚੰਦਰਯਾਨ-4 ਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਦਾ ਮਕਸਦ ਕੀ ਹੈ?

A: The Chandrayaan-4 mission aims to collect lunar samples from the south polar region and bring them back to Earth.

Q: Why is the lunar south polar region of interest to scientists?

A: The lunar south polar region is of interest due to its abundance of water ice, which can potentially be used for life support and rocket fuel.

Q: When is the Chandrayaan-4 mission expected to be completed?

A: The mission is expected to be completed within the next five to seven years.

Sources: India Times (www.indiatimes.com)