Soyuz 2.1a Launches Vital Supplies to International Space Station

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, is set to launch the Progress MS-25 resupply capsule to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Soyuz 2.1a rocket. The launch is scheduled for December 1, 2023, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Carrying approximately 2,500 kilograms of cargo, the Progress MS-25 mission aims to deliver essential supplies to the seven astronauts currently aboard the ISS. These supplies include 515 kilograms of fuel, 420 kilograms of water, and 40 kilograms of compressed nitrogen, which are crucial for sustaining life and maintaining the space station’s operations. The cargo also consists of food, medical supplies, stowage for scientific experiments, and resource equipment.

Once launched, the Progress MS-25 spacecraft will autonomously dock with the ISS’s Prichal module on December 3, 2023. This mission marks the 86th flight of the Progress cargo capsule and contributes to the prolonged lifespan of the International Space Station.

ਅਕਸਰ ਪੁੱਛੇ ਜਾਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਵਾਲ:

Q: What is the Progress MS-25 mission?

A: The Progress MS-25 mission is a resupply mission to the International Space Station, delivering vital supplies such as fuel, water, and nitrogen.

Q: How much cargo is the Progress MS-25 spacecraft carrying?

A: The spacecraft is carrying approximately 2,500 kilograms of cargo, including fuel, water, nitrogen, food, medical supplies, and equipment for scientific experiments.

Q: When is the scheduled launch of the Progress MS-25 mission?

A: The launch is scheduled for December 1, 2023.

Q: How will the Progress MS-25 capsule dock with the International Space Station?

A: The spacecraft will autonomously dock with the ISS’s Prichal module on December 3, 2023.

Q: What is the purpose of the Progress MS-25 mission?

A: The mission aims to deliver essential supplies to the seven astronauts currently aboard the ISS and contribute to the ongoing operations and research conducted on the space station.