Dziwani Zamatsenga a Boat Parade ndi Zosankha Zabwino Zodyera ku Dana Point

The annual Boat Parade of Lights at Dana Point Harbor is back and better than ever. This year, with the theme of Candyland, the harbor will be transformed into a whimsical holiday wonderland. As you enjoy the dazzling display of illuminated sea vessels sailing through the harbor, make sure to satisfy your cravings with some delicious food from the local eateries.

Beach Harbor Pizza is the perfect spot for a quick and convenient bite. Grab a whole pie or pizza by the slice and find a cozy spot near the water to enjoy the parade. If you’re looking for a casual dining experience, head to The Brig for breakfasts, burgers, pasta, and seafood dishes. Although it doesn’t offer parade views, the patio provides a relaxed atmosphere.

For those with a sweet tooth, check out Coffee Importers / Scoop Deck. This popular establishment offers Lappert’s ice cream, handmade coffee drinks, sandwiches, and juices. Situated close to the docks, it’s an excellent choice for viewing the boat parade. El Torito, a popular Mexican food chain, offers fantastic views of the harbor. Indulge in margaritas and tacos while enjoying the light spectacle.

If you’re a wine enthusiast, Frisby Cellars is a must-visit. Located on the southernmost side of the harbor, this tasting room offers wines made from Paso Robles grapes. Pair your wine with some delicious cheese and meats. For a more formal dining experience, Gemmell’s is the place to be. This French-Continental restaurant offers a variety of dishes, including shrimp scampi and roasted lamb rack.

Glasspar, a fine-dining restaurant just across the street from the harbor, boasts a seafood-forward menu. Don’t miss out on their seasonal holiday cocktails. Harpoon Henry’s is another great option with a heated patio and windows offering the best views of the light show. Indulge in jumbo shrimp cocktail, burgers, fish, and chips, or a variety of seafood dishes.

Other dining options in the area include Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern for hearty American fare and Jon’s Fish Market for delicious fish and chips.

Make this year’s Boat Parade of Lights in Dana Point a memorable experience by indulging in the delectable dining options available near the parade route. Don’t forget to call ahead to check availability and make reservations.