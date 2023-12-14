The highly anticipated remastered version of The Last of Us Part 2 is set to hit PlayStation 5 consoles on January 19, 2024. This enhanced edition of the game not only brings improved graphics and additional features, but it also includes a significant revelation about one of its main characters.

According to reports, an eagle-eyed Reddit user named tomdurnell spotted a small detail in a trailer for the game’s new roguelike mode. On Ellie’s space suit, a nametag can be seen that reads “E. Williams.” This is the first in-game confirmation of Ellie’s surname, despite the information already being revealed by Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann and in design documents and the Japanese game manual.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that The Last of Us franchise has waited several years before confirming a character’s surname. In The Last of Us Part 2, it was only then that fans learned that Joel’s surname was Miller, seven years after the release of the original game.

The space suit worn by Ellie in the remastered version will also be available as a costume in the new No Return roguelike mode. Players will have the opportunity to battle through waves of enemies in various maps, taking on the role of Ellie, Dina, and other main characters, with the added twist of wild and wacky costumes.

In addition to the No Return mode and the inclusion of Ellie’s surname, The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered offers a host of other features for players to enjoy. These include three Lost Levels with developer commentary, guitar free play, graphical enhancements, DualSense integration, and more.

Those who already own the original game on PS4 will have the option to upgrade to the PS5 version for a small fee of $10, and save files from the previous version can be easily imported.

As the release date for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered draws nearer, fans are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to dive back into this gripping post-apocalyptic world and uncover the secrets that await them.