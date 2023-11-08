Introducing the Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversario 916 – A Limited-Edition Marvel

Ducati never fails to amaze motorcycle enthusiasts with its innovation and stunning design. This year, on November 7, 2023, Borgo Panigale unveiled its latest masterpiece, the limited-edition Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversario 916. This extraordinary bike pays homage to the iconic 916 designed by Massimo Tamburini while incorporating modern elements and a breathtaking livery that celebrates Carl Fogarty’s victorious moment as the 1999 World Superbike champion.

What sets this bike apart is the exclusive livery created by Centro Stile Ducati, highlighting both the timeless charm of the 916 and the contemporary flavor of 2023. Limited to only 500 units, this Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversario 916 is a collector’s dream. Each motorcycle will be individually numbered and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, making it a true treasure for any Ducati enthusiast.

Now, let’s explore the performance components that make this limited-edition machine truly exceptional. Carbon fiber dominates the aesthetics of the bike, with elements like carbon fiber air ducts, a heat shield on the exhaust, wings, a mudguard, a dry clutch cover, and even five-spoke carbon fiber wheels. These wheels, weighing three pounds less than the Marchesini forged wheels found on the Panigale V4 S, offer an unparalleled reduction in the moment of inertia by 26 percent at the front and 46 percent at the rear.

In addition to the carbon fiber components, the Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversario 916 boasts a remarkable front brake setup featuring Brembo Stylema R calipers with cooling ducts. The Brembo MCS master cylinder comes with a remote adjuster, allowing riders to fine-tune their brake settings on the go without any tools.

Furthermore, this superbike includes an STM-EVO dry clutch, adjustable billet aluminum foot pegs, a standard up and down quickshifter, and the advanced Ducati Data Analyser+ system. For those who wish to take their riding experience to the next level, the race kit accompanying each bike contains billet aluminum caps, a number plate holder remover kit, an open clutch cover, and the Ducati Data Analyser+ system.

If you’re eager to own this exceptional machine, be sure to visit your local Ducati dealership in March 2024. Remember, with only 500 units available worldwide, this limited-edition marvel will be snatched up quickly. Pricing varies by region, with an MSRP of $45,995 in the US and $53,995 CDN in Canada.

Mafunso Ofunsidwa Kawirikawiri (FAQ)

1. How many units of the Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversario 916 will be produced?

Only 500 units of this limited-edition bike will ever be made.

2. What special features does the Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversario 916 offer?

This extraordinary motorcycle features exclusive carbon fiber components, including air ducts, wings, wheels, and more. It also includes a remarkable front brake setup, an STM-EVO dry clutch, adjustable billet aluminum foot pegs, and the advanced Ducati Data Analyser+ system.

3. When will the Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversario 916 be available for purchase?

The bike is set to hit Ducati dealerships worldwide in March 2024, but act quickly as it will only be available until all 500 units are sold.

4. How much does the Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversario 916 cost?

Pricing will vary by region. In the US, the MSRP is $45,995, while in Canada, it is $53,995 CDN.