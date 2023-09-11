City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Nkhani

Ofufuza Amapanga Njira Yamphamvu Yowongolera MaQubit Payekha Pogwiritsa Ntchito Kuwala kwa Laser

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
Ofufuza Amapanga Njira Yamphamvu Yowongolera MaQubit Payekha Pogwiritsa Ntchito Kuwala kwa Laser

Researchers at the Institute for Quantum Computing (IQC) at the University of Waterloo have made a significant breakthrough in controlling individual qubits made of barium using laser light. The ability to manipulate a qubit reliably is a crucial step toward the realization of functioning quantum computers.

The team at IQC created a novel technology using a thin glass waveguide to divide and focus laser beams, resulting in precise and extensive regulation of each focused laser beam on its target qubit. This level of control has not been achieved in previous research.

Dr. K. Rajibul Islam, a professor at IQC and Waterloo’s Department of Physics and Astronomy, explained that their design limits the amount of crosstalk to a very small relative intensity of 0.01 percent. Unlike previous methods, their fiber-based modulators do not affect neighboring ions, allowing for independent control over each individual ion.

The researchers focused on barium ions, which have suitable energy states that can be used as the zero and one levels of a qubit. These ions can be manipulated using visible green light instead of the higher energy ultraviolet light required by other atom types. This enables the use of commercially available optical technologies that were previously unavailable for UV wavelengths.

To achieve their control system, the researchers developed a waveguide circuit that separates a single laser beam into 16 distinct light channels, each of which is sent to its own optical fiber-based modulator. These modulators provide independent control over the strength, frequency, and phase of each laser beam. Through the use of optical lenses, the laser beams are focused down to a narrow spacing. The researchers monitored the focus and control of each laser beam using accurate camera sensors.

The development of this robust method for controlling individual qubits brings us one step closer to building barium ion quantum processors. The use of identical, nature-made qubits eliminates the need for fabrication. The researchers’ task now is to find ways to effectively control these ions.

Sources:

- ZAKA

By Gabriel Botha

zokhudzana Post

Nkhani

Ndemanga ya Mawu: Kusanthula Puzzle Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Nkhani

Mabakiteriya Akale Anayamba Kulamulira Dziko Zaka 407 Miliyoni Zapitazo

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Nkhani

Kuyerekeza kwa Sonos Beam (Gen 2) ndi Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Munaphonya

Science

United Arab Emirates Space Agency Imayika Zowoneka pa Asteroid Belt

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Chiyambi cha Mafupa a Vertebral ndi Udindo wawo mu Tumor Metastasis

Sep 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Kugwiritsa ntchito eDNA Kumvetsetsa Mapangidwe Amtundu wa Anthu Onse

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA Astronaut ndi Cosmonauts Afika Motetezedwa ku International Space Station

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments