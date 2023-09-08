City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Nkhani

Oppo Yakhazikitsa Smartphone Yatsopano ya Oppo A38 ku India

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Oppo Yakhazikitsa Smartphone Yatsopano ya Oppo A38 ku India

Oppo has recently launched a new smartphone, Oppo A38, in the Indian market. This phone is a part of the company’s budget series and comes with features like a large 6.56-inch screen, dual rear cameras, and a powerful battery. The device was previously launched in the UAE and is now available for pre-order in India.

The Oppo A38 is available in two color variants, Glowing Black and Glowing Gold. It comes with a single configuration of 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and is priced at Rs. 12,999. Customers can currently pre-order the handset, and it will go on sale on September 13 on Flipkart and Oppo’s official website.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A38 features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 720 Nits peak brightness. The smartphone supports dual SIM cards and runs on Android 13-based Color OS 13.1. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It features a dual rear camera setup, with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, the company has provided a 5MP selfie camera. To power the device, it is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging.

In terms of security, the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also offers facial recognition. It includes USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth, and other connectivity features.

Overall, the Oppo A38 offers a good set of features at a budget-friendly price, making it a competitive option in the Indian smartphone market.

Gwero: [Dzina Lochokera]

By Gabriel Botha

zokhudzana Post

Nkhani

Apple Arcade: Chitsogozo Chokwanira cha Masewera Opezeka ndi Zotulutsa Zaposachedwa

Sep 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Nkhani

Konzekerani Kuphulika Kotsatira: Mafunso ndi Scientist-in-Charge wa California Volcano Observatory

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Nkhani

Kuyerekeza Apple iCloud Keychain ndi Google Passkeys: Ndi Chiyani Chabwino Kwambiri?

Sep 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Munaphonya

Technology

Wonyenga Walamulidwa Kuti Alipire $500,000 Pazowonongeka Zotengera Ufulu Komanso Waletsedwa Ku Masewera a Bungie

Sep 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Nkhani

Apple Arcade: Chitsogozo Chokwanira cha Masewera Opezeka ndi Zotulutsa Zaposachedwa

Sep 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Andrew Flintoff Wabwereranso Kubwalo la Cricket ngati Katswiri Wosalipidwa wa Timu ya England

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Yakonzeka Kuvumbulutsa iPhone 15: Zomwe Muyenera Kuyembekezera

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments