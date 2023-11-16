Sleeping Like Birds: A Glimpse into the Sleeping Habits of Dinosaurs

Around 71 million years ago, a small theropod dinosaur settled into its final slumber, leaving behind a remarkable fossil that sheds light on ancient sleeping habits. Recently discovered in Mongolia’s Gobi Desert, the fossil belongs to a previously unknown species called Jaculinykus yaruui, which shares similarities with modern birds.

Unlike the common perception of dinosaurs as giant, fearsome creatures roaming the Earth, Jaculinykus yaruui belonged to a group of small theropods called Alvarezsauridae. These dinosaurs were characterized by long arms with three-fingered hands, ideal for grasping objects. While it was once believed that Alvarezsauridae represented the earliest flightless birds, they are now classified as non-avian theropods closely related to birds.

The fossil of Jaculinykus yaruui shows a unique posture during sleep, resembling that of modern birds. Its neck and tail are arched, and its hind limbs are folded under its pelvis. This stereotypical avian-like sleeping position is similar to that seen in troodontids like Mei long and Sinornithoides youngi.

This discovery suggests that sleeping position may have been another shared trait between dinosaurs and birds. Modern birds curl up while sleeping to conserve heat, and considering that feathered theropods were warm-blooded, it is plausible that Jaculinykus yaruui adopted a similar posture to keep warm as well.

The finding challenges conventional assumptions about dinosaur behavior and provides definitive evidence of avian-like sleeping habits long before birds evolved. It adds to our understanding of the comprehensive anatomy of Alvarezsauridae and highlights the complex evolutionary relationship between theropod dinosaurs and birds.

The study, published in PLoS ONE, underscores the importance of fossil discoveries in unraveling the mysteries of prehistoric life. By examining the unique traits and behaviors of ancient species, scientists continue to paint a more detailed picture of Earth’s distant past.

FAQs

Q: Why is the sleeping position of Jaculinykus yaruui significant?

The sleeping position of Jaculinykus yaruui provides evidence of avian-like behaviors among non-avian theropod dinosaurs. It suggests that a curled-up posture during sleep may have been a shared trait between dinosaurs and modern birds.

Q: What is the significance of the Alvarezsauridae family?

The Alvarezsauridae family comprises small theropod dinosaurs that were previously thought to be the earliest flightless birds. However, they are now classified as non-avian theropods closely related to birds, offering valuable insights into the evolutionary link between dinosaurs and birds.

Q: How did the sleeping position of dinosaurs help them keep warm?

Modern birds curl up while sleeping to conserve heat. As Jaculinykus yaruui and other feathered theropods were likely warm-blooded, adopting a similar posture during sleep may have helped them regulate their body temperature.