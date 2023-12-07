A recent incident involving an unintended discharge of a firearm has prompted the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office to change the types of weapons issued to its members. Deputy Zachary Seldes was preparing for a training class when his Sig P320 discharged inside his holster, striking him in the calf and causing a bullet to become lodged near his ankle. This incident, along with a similar one in Connecticut, led Sheriff Eric Flowers to investigate concerns about the weapon’s safety.

During a news conference, Sheriff Flowers expressed his worry about the potential dangers of the Sig P320. He cited footage from the Connecticut incident where the gun discharged in the holster without any hands near it, emphasizing the grave concern this raised for him and other law enforcement agencies. Flowers discovered that Pasco County, Florida, had already stopped using the weapon due to similar concerns.

In response to these incidents, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office made the decision to switch to the FN 509 as their new standard-issue firearm. The Los Angeles Police Department also uses this model. All deputies within the agency have now transitioned to carrying the FN 509, with Sheriff Flowers expressing satisfaction and confidence in the new weapon.

The transition to the FN 509 came at a cost of $136,000, covering the purchase of 370 guns and holsters. Sheriff Flowers hopes that by sharing their experience, other law enforcement leaders will reconsider the use of the Sig P320 to minimize the potential liabilities it poses.

Deputy Zachary Seldes, who suffered the unintended discharge, is expected to make a full recovery and resume his patrol duties at the beginning of 2024. Additionally, he is filing a lawsuit against SIG Sauer, the manufacturer of the Sig P320, joining other similar legal cases that have been brought against the company.

WPTV reached out to SIG Sauer for comment but has not received a response at the time of this writing.