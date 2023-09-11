City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Nkhani

Dr. Ian Wilmut, Mlengi wa Dolly Nkhosa, Amwalira ali ndi zaka 79

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
Dr. Ian Wilmut, Mlengi wa Dolly Nkhosa, Amwalira ali ndi zaka 79

Dr. Ian Wilmut, the British scientist who led the team that successfully cloned a mammal for the first time, has passed away at the age of 79. His death followed a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, as announced by the Roslin Institute, where he had worked for many years.

In 1996, Dr. Wilmut and his team shocked the world with the birth of Dolly the sheep, a cloned mammal. The creation of Dolly raised significant ethical questions and sparked widespread media attention. Dolly was secretly born on July 5, 1996, but her existence was not revealed until February 1997.

Dolly’s name was inspired by the singer Dolly Parton, and she became a symbol of scientific progress. However, she tragically died in 2003 at the age of 6 due to a lung infection. Since then, she has been on display at the National Museum of Scotland.

Dr. Wilmut dedicated his career to advancements in biology and genetics. He focused on the preservation of semen and embryos through freezing techniques during his studies at the University of Cambridge. Later, he conducted research on genetically modifying and cloning sheep, aiming to create milk with proteins that could be used to treat human diseases and generate stem cells for regenerative medicine.

In 2005, Dr. Wilmut moved to the University of Edinburgh, where he continued his work until his retirement in 2012. As a recognition of his contributions to science, he received a knighthood in 2008.

In 2018, Dr. Wilmut publicly revealed his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and expressed his intention to participate in research programs testing new treatments for the condition. He is survived by his wife, Sara, and three children from his first marriage, Naomi, Helen, and Dean, as well as five grandchildren.

Source: The New York Times

By Mampho Brescia

zokhudzana Post

Nkhani

Ndemanga ya Mawu: Kusanthula Puzzle Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Nkhani

Mabakiteriya Akale Anayamba Kulamulira Dziko Zaka 407 Miliyoni Zapitazo

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Nkhani

Kuyerekeza kwa Sonos Beam (Gen 2) ndi Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Munaphonya

Science

Kupezeka kwa Stem Cell mu Spine Kuwunikira Kufalikira kwa Chotupa

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Juno Mission ya NASA Ijambula Chithunzi Chosangalatsa cha Jupiter ndi Mwezi Wake wa Volcanic Moon Io

Sep 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

United Arab Emirates Space Agency Imayika Zowoneka pa Asteroid Belt

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Chiyambi cha Mafupa a Vertebral ndi Udindo wawo mu Tumor Metastasis

Sep 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments