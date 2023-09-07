City Life

World of Warcraft's Patch 10.2: Oteteza Maloto

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
World of Warcraft players are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Patch 10.2, titled Guardians of the Dream. This major content patch will take players on new adventures in the magical realm of the Emerald Dream.

The Emerald Dream is a significant part of World of Warcraft lore, intrinsically linked to the world of Azeroth. In this patch, players will have the opportunity to explore a portion of the Dream in its pure state, which is the largest depiction of the Dream seen thus far.

Guardians of the Dream will introduce a new zone, providing players with a fresh environment to explore and engage with. Additionally, there will be new world activities, a raid, and Dragonriding courses, glyphs, and mounts.

One of the key features of this patch is the Superbloom public event. Players will join forces with an Ancient named Sprucecrown to cultivate a tree, gaining temporary powers from the Dream to aid in their mission. There will also be a new faction called the Dream Wardens, offering players a unique renown track and rewards.

The patch will delve further into the story of the Primalists, who have been captivating villains in the Dragonflight expansion. It presents an opportunity for the game developers to introduce new foes and challenges that are grounded in the players’ consciousness.

For fans of the night elf race, the introduction of the World Tree in the Dragon Isles may not replace Darnassus, but it offers a new base of operations where they can begin to heal the wounds they have suffered.

While the final boss of the Dragonflight raid has yet to be revealed, Blizzard has hinted at future story possibilities. Players can expect another major patch to follow Guardians of the Dream, as the story continues to unfold.

Patch 10.1.7, which includes Heritage Armor quests for the Forsaken and night elves, has already been launched by Blizzard. The release date for Guardians of the Dream has not been announced yet, but it will soon be available for testing on the realms.

