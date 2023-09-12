City Life

Apple Iwulula iPhone 15 Yatsopano ndi Zambiri pamwambo Woyambitsa Pachaka

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Apple is set to unveil its latest iPhone lineup, including the highly anticipated iPhone 15, at the company’s annual launch event in Cupertino, California. The event will also introduce new Apple Watches, Airpods, and other gear. As Apple faces a sales slump in recent quarters, this event is crucial for the tech giant to encourage consumers to upgrade their older iPhones to the latest models.

The Apple keynote event will start at 10 a.m. Pacific time/1 p.m. Eastern time and can be watched live on Apple.com, the Apple TV app, and YouTube. The iPhone 15 is expected to be available for purchase starting September 22. Analysts predict that the higher-end models, the Pro and Pro Max, will see a price increase. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $1,000, and the Pro Max starts at $1,100, with the iPhone 15 versions possibly costing an additional $100 to $200.

The standout features of the iPhone 15 include the “Dynamic Island” for app notifications, an upgraded A17 bionic chip for improved speed and performance in the Pro model, and a titanium finish on the edges. The Pro Max model is rumored to have a periscope telephoto lens that significantly enhances the optical zoom capability.

In terms of charging, Apple is expected to move away from its Lightning port cables and transition to the USB-C charging port due to the European regulations mandating this change by late 2024. USB-C cables are widely used and offer faster charging and data transfer speeds.

In addition to the new iPhones, Apple will announce its next generation of smartwatches and the release of iOS 17, the latest operating system. iOS 17 will bring new features such as real-time transcriptions of voicemail messages and the ability to interact during a call before the voicemail is finished.

For iPhone users considering an upgrade, it is estimated that 25% of Apple’s 1.2 billion iPhone users have not upgraded their devices in four years. The decision to upgrade depends on individual needs and preferences.

Source: This article is based on information from an article by Ahiza Garcia published on CNN Business.

