City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Nkhani

Apple Yatsegula Ma Applications a Entrepreneur Camp kwa Oyambitsa Osayimilira

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Apple Yatsegula Ma Applications a Entrepreneur Camp kwa Oyambitsa Osayimilira

Apple has announced that it is now accepting applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp, which is designed to support underrepresented founders and developers. This year, the company is expanding its outreach efforts to include developers from Indigenous backgrounds.

The Entrepreneur Camp provides attendees with access to coding sessions and guidance from Apple experts. The program aims to equip participants with valuable insights and skills that can be directly applied to their app-driven businesses. Previous apps created by camp attendees have already been featured in the App Store.

Founders and developers from underrepresented groups who already have an app on the App Store, a functional beta build in TestFlight, or an equivalent are encouraged to apply. The online camp will be held from October 30 to November 3 for underrepresented founders, and from November 13 to November 17 for female founders.

Interested individuals are invited to submit their applications before the September 24 deadline. Apple encourages eligible entrepreneurs to apply and share the details of the program with others who may be interested.

This initiative from Apple is part of its ongoing efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within the tech industry. By expanding its outreach to include underrepresented groups, such as Indigenous backgrounds, Apple is providing valuable opportunities for these entrepreneurs to enhance and grow their businesses.

Title: Apple Opens Applications for Entrepreneur Camp for Underrepresented Founders
Source: Apple Entrepreneur Camp

By Gabriel Botha

zokhudzana Post

Nkhani

Kuwona Tsogolo la Chitetezo cha Edge mu LAMEA Telecommunications

Sep 9, 2023
Nkhani

Kusintha Kwachidziwitso cha Ogwiritsa Ntchito: Kusintha kwa Display Panel Technology

Sep 9, 2023
Nkhani

Kugwiritsa Ntchito Mphamvu ya Ukadaulo Wamtambo Kuti Ulamulire Bwino Kwambiri Paintaneti Munthawi Yapaintaneti

Sep 9, 2023

Munaphonya

Nkhani

Kuwona Tsogolo la Chitetezo cha Edge mu LAMEA Telecommunications

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard Akupuma pantchito

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: A Close U-Drag Race

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Kafukufuku Watsopano Wapeza Kuphatikiza Piroxicam ndi Levonorgestrel Kumawonjezera Kuchita Bwino Kwa Kulera Mwadzidzidzi

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments