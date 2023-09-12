City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Technology

Apple Watch Series 9 ndi Ultra 2: Chatsopano ndi Chiyani mu 2023?

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Apple Watch Series 9 ndi Ultra 2: Chatsopano ndi Chiyani mu 2023?

In 2022, Apple made waves with the release of the rugged Apple Watch Ultra, one of the biggest launches in years. Last year also saw the introduction of the Series 8, which featured skin temperature sensing. While the Series 9 and Ultra 2 may not be as groundbreaking, they do bring some noteworthy upgrades to the table.

The Series 9 retains the design of its predecessor, the Series 8, but comes with a faster S9 chipset. This improved processing power not only enhances speed but also improves battery life. Siri requests can now be processed on-device, eliminating the need for a Wi-Fi connection or strong cell coverage to control your watch. Additionally, a new pink color option has been introduced.

The Ultra 2, priced at $799, is Apple’s most expensive watch. It boasts an incredibly bright display that reaches up to 3,000 nits, making it easier to check sports data that changes rapidly, such as elevation. Both the Ultra 2 and Series 9 feature a new feature called Double Tap, which allows users to perform simple actions like hanging up a call or starting a timer by tapping their finger and thumb together on the watch.

Sustainability was a key focus for Apple this year. The watches now use recycled cobalt in the battery and recycled materials in the case. Apple has also introduced a new material called FineWoven, made from 86% recycled content, for its sport loops. The company has made efforts to reduce carbon emissions by investing in renewable energy use.

Looking ahead, rumors suggest that Apple may have significant upgrades in store for the Apple Watch X, expected to be released in 2024 or 2025. Speculated improvements include a thinner case and a new strap attachment system. The Watch X may also feature a microLED display for improved battery life and a larger screen.

In terms of health-related features, Apple has consistently introduced new functionalities with each iteration. Potential future additions could include blood pressure monitoring and noninvasive blood glucose monitoring. These features would be particularly beneficial for individuals with diabetes or prediabetes.

Apple’s aim to rival Garmin in the premium sport watch category is evident with the introduction of new hardware and software features. The recently announced WatchOS 10 brings enhanced capabilities to the Series 9 and Ultra 2, such as the ability to turn your phone into an automatic cycling computer during a cycling workout.

While the Apple Watch SE, the entry-level option, did not receive any upgrades this year, the Series 9 and Ultra 2 bring enough improvements to keep Apple enthusiasts excited. Preorders for these watches have already begun, with availability starting on September 22.

Sources:
– WIRED (source of the original article)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

zokhudzana Post

Technology

Ma Dumplings Opanga Pakhomo Adzagulitsidwa pa Chikondwerero cha Apple

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Chatekinoloje: Apple Imakulitsa Mzere wazogulitsa ndi Zokweza Zosangalatsa

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Thunderbolt 5 Ikubwera mu 2024: Kusintha Kwamasewera kwa Apple

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Munaphonya

Science

Russia ndi US Astronauts Dock yokhala ndi International Space Station Pakati pa Kusamvana ku Ukraine

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Ma Dumplings Opanga Pakhomo Adzagulitsidwa pa Chikondwerero cha Apple

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Chatekinoloje: Apple Imakulitsa Mzere wazogulitsa ndi Zokweza Zosangalatsa

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

SpaceX Yatulutsa Bwino Ma Satellite 22 a Starlink ochokera ku Cape Canaveral

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments