Evie Networks Imakulitsa Chiyanjano ndi a Dan Murphy kuti akhazikitse Malo Owonjezera a EV

Evie Networks, a company specializing in public EV chargers, has announced an extended partnership with Dan Murphy’s to install additional charging stations at their store locations. Already, five charging stations have been installed in Dan Murphy’s stores across Australia, with a sixth station planned for Broadmeadows, Victoria.

This partnership is a positive step towards improving accessibility to electric vehicle charging infrastructure. By expanding the network of charging stations at Dan Murphy’s stores, more EV owners will have convenient access to charging facilities while shopping or running errands. It also aligns with the growing demand for sustainable transportation options.

Twitter Allegedly Shadowbans The New York Times, A Major Advertiser

In a surprising move, Twitter, now known as X, has reportedly shadowbanned The New York Times, preventing users from seeing tweets that link to the newspaper’s content. This action is particularly ironic because The New York Times is one of X’s major advertisers and has been running promotional campaigns for its sports site, The Athletic.

Engagement on tweets linking to The New York Times’ website significantly dropped in late July and continued to decline throughout August. This decline was observed by comparing engagement with tweets from other major news services such as the BBC, CNN, Politico, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post. During the same period, engagement with posts from these competing news sites either rose or remained consistent.

Meta (formerly Facebook) Reportedly Developing Advanced AI Model to Compete with OpenAI

Meta is allegedly building an advanced AI model that aims to match the efficiency of OpenAI’s popular language model, GPT-4. This AI tool will generate text and analysis targeted towards businesses. The objective behind this endeavor is to compete with the influx of new AI models entering the market. To accomplish this, Meta is reportedly seeking to acquire advanced Nvidia chips.

The AI model being developed by Meta is expected to assist businesses in various ways, including generating sophisticated text, performing complex analyses, and producing additional output. By offering these services, Meta intends to establish a competitive edge in the AI market.

The Internet Archive Appeals Ebook Library Lawsuit Loss

The Internet Archive has announced its intention to appeal a recent loss in a copyright case regarding its ebook library. Following a settlement, the Archive has already limited access to some of its books. The original ruling determined that the Archive’s scanning of books did not fall under U.S. fair use law. Consequently, the website had to restrict public access to commercially available books protected by copyright.

The Internet Archive’s decision to appeal underscores their commitment to preserving access to knowledge and literature, while also addressing the concerns raised by copyright holders. This case highlights the ongoing challenges and debates surrounding digital libraries and fair use in the digital age.

Potentially Habitable Exoplanet, K2-18b, Identified by James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has identified K2-18b, an exoplanet that holds the potential for habitability and the search for extraterrestrial life. Discovered in 2015, K2-18b is believed to have a liquid water ocean on its surface and may contain methane, carbon dioxide, and dimethyl sulfide. This exoplanet is significantly larger than Earth, measuring 8.6 times its size, and presents a unique opportunity for scientific exploration within our galaxy.

As we continue to discover exoplanets with characteristics that resemble our own planet, the search for life beyond Earth becomes increasingly captivating. K2-18b offers a fascinating glimpse into the possibility of habitable worlds beyond our solar system.

