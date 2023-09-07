City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Technology

Sony Ikuyambitsa Mzere Watsopano wa 'Verona' wa Crystal LED Displays for Virtual Production

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
Sony Ikuyambitsa Mzere Watsopano wa 'Verona' wa Crystal LED Displays for Virtual Production

Sony has recently unveiled its new ‘Verona’ line of Crystal LED direct view displays, specifically designed for use in virtual production. These displays have been developed by Sony’s cinematic production solutions group in collaboration with companies and individuals, including cinematographers. Notable participants in this development process include Epic Games and Sony Pictures.

The company first showcased these displays at Sony’s Digital Media Production Center in Los Angeles and will soon be publicly unveiling them at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam. This new line of displays aims to address the shortcomings of currently available products, with a particular focus on improving black levels. Sony aims to enhance the contrast and achieve the desired atmospheric effects for virtual sets that closely mimic real-world lighting conditions.

The newly-developed surface technology not only enhances black levels but also reduces reflectivity, resulting in a more immersive visual experience. Following the IBC event, Sony plans to conduct testing of the Verona CLED line in production environments, with an anticipated release in the Spring. In addition to the hardware, Sony is also actively working on developing a software toolset to support virtual production workflows, which is currently being tested on undisclosed productions.

Sony’s approach aims to create a flexible and open ecosystem that supports virtual production without being exclusive or proprietary. By collaboratively developing these tools and technologies with various industry partners, Sony seeks to enhance the capabilities and efficiency of virtual production processes.

Sources:
– Sony Digital Media Production Center
– International Broadcasting Convention (IBC)

By Robert Andrew

zokhudzana Post

Technology

Alfa Romeo Akuvumbulutsa Kutanthauziridwanso 33 Stradale yokhala ndi Petrol ndi Electric Options

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Apple akuti Sakubweretsa iPhone 15 Ultra pa Chochitika cha 'Wonderlust'

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Kodi Kusintha kwa iPhone 15 kupita ku Mphepete Zozungulira Ndiko Kusuntha Koyenera?

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Munaphonya

Science

Ofufuza Amapanga Roboti Yofewa ya "Brainless" Yomwe Imayenda Pamalo Ovuta

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Nkhani

Kutsegula Kuthekera kwa Ma Data Aakulu mu Makampani a Telecommunication ku Europe

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Alfa Romeo Akuvumbulutsa Kutanthauziridwanso 33 Stradale yokhala ndi Petrol ndi Electric Options

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Apple akuti Sakubweretsa iPhone 15 Ultra pa Chochitika cha 'Wonderlust'

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments