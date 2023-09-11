City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Qualcomm Isayina Chigwirizano Chatsopano Chopereka 5G Chips ku Apple Mpaka 2026

Sep 11, 2023
Qualcomm has announced a new agreement with Apple to supply 5G chips for iPhones until 2026. The leading designer of modem chips that connect phones to mobile data networks, Qualcomm previously signed a supply deal with Apple in 2019 after resolving a legal battle. While the chip supply agreement under the previous deal is set to end this year, Qualcomm’s latest agreement ensures a continued partnership with Apple.

The terms of the new deal are “similar” to the previous one, although the specific value has not been disclosed. Qualcomm also confirmed that its patent licensing agreement with Apple, which expires in 2025, remains in place. There is an option to extend the licensing deal for an additional two years.

Meanwhile, Apple is working on developing its own modem technology and acquired Intel’s modem unit for $1 billion in 2019. However, Apple has not disclosed the timeline for integrating its own chips into its iPhones. Qualcomm’s financial projections assume that only a fifth of Apple’s iPhones will use Qualcomm chips by 2026.

In 2021, Qualcomm’s projection for its business with Apple turned out to be conservative as all iPhone 14 models released that year used Qualcomm modems. The long-term relationship between Qualcomm and Apple has been crucial for both companies, and the latest agreement ensures that Qualcomm remains a key supplier of 5G chips to Apple in the years to come.

Sources:
– https://www.reuters.com/technology/qualcomm-signs-new-chip-deal-with-apple-running-until-2026-2023-09-11/
– https://www.ettelecom.com/qualcomm-signs-new-chip-deal-with-apple-running-until-2026

