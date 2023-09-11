City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Technology

Microsoft ndi Barclays Partner Kukhazikitsa Xbox Mastercard

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
Microsoft ndi Barclays Partner Kukhazikitsa Xbox Mastercard

Microsoft has announced a partnership with Barclays to introduce the Xbox Mastercard, offering a range of benefits for Xbox users in the United States. Available exclusively to Xbox Insiders, the card will have no annual fee and will provide various rewards for purchases made using the card.

Cardholders will earn card points for every dollar they spend on purchases, with different rates for different categories. Buying eligible products on the Microsoft store will earn cardholders 5 times the amount of points, while streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ will offer 3 times the points. Dining delivery services such as Grubhub and DoorDash will also provide 3 times the points. All other purchases will earn points at the regular rate of 1x.

In addition to the points system, the Xbox Mastercard offers other benefits. New members will receive a bonus of 5,000 card points and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate after their first purchase. Existing members can choose to gift their Game Pass perk to a friend. The card also features five different designs, which cardholders can personalize with their own gamertags.

The Xbox Mastercard will be gradually rolled out to Xbox Insiders starting on September 21, and will be available to all Xbox players in the United States by 2024.

This collaboration is part of Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to expand the Xbox brand beyond gaming consoles. They have previously released products such as the Xbox Series X mini fridge and collaborated with Gucci to create a limited edition Gucci Xbox.

Sources:
- Xbox Wire
– IGN

By Mampho Brescia

zokhudzana Post

Technology

Japan Idzapanga Injini Yopangidwa ndi Methane-Fueled Rocket for 2030 Launch

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Kugulitsa kwa Discover Samsung: Pezani Samsung SmartThings Station ndi $ 1 yokha!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Luso Lakugwetsa: Kusiya Zochulukira

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Munaphonya

Science

Chiyambi cha Mafupa a Vertebral ndi Udindo wawo mu Tumor Metastasis

Sep 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Kugwiritsa ntchito eDNA Kumvetsetsa Mapangidwe Amtundu wa Anthu Onse

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA Astronaut ndi Cosmonauts Afika Motetezedwa ku International Space Station

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Mpikisano Watsopano wa Mwezi: Kukhazikitsa Chuma cha Mwezi

Sep 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments