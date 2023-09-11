City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Technology

Logitech Iwulula Kufikira: Webusaiti Yosiyanasiyana Yowonetsera Zakutali ndi Ma Livestreams

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
Logitech Iwulula Kufikira: Webusaiti Yosiyanasiyana Yowonetsera Zakutali ndi Ma Livestreams

Logitech has announced the launch of its new webcam, the Reach, designed for interactive remote meetings, online tutoring, livestreams, and presentations. The standout feature of the Reach is its flexible and articulating arm, allowing for easy movement and even downward-facing video footage.

With the Reach, Logitech aims to provide a solution for non-digital show-and-tell presentations where users can conveniently capture video of items on their desk. The camera’s articulation follows multiple axes, offering increased versatility in capturing video content. Additionally, the Reach offers vertical movement and lossless zoom up to 4.3x, ensuring users can showcase their content effectively.

The camera itself is an enhanced version of the popular Logitech Streamcam, featuring improved glass optics and a new smart autofocus feature. It offers 1080p/60fps video capabilities and provides a plug-and-play experience, connecting via USB and seamlessly integrating with most computers and streaming platforms. The Reach also comes with a low-profile edge clamp for a compact and streamlined user experience.

Although Logitech has not disclosed pricing and availability details for the Reach, early adopters are being offered a discounted price point of $300 to $400 through an Indiegogo Enterprise campaign. The company has decided to fund the camera through this platform rather than traditional means. Logitech’s product lead, Gaurav Bradoo, stated that market research led them to offer an end-to-end solution rather than a standalone mount.

Logitech continues to make strides in various areas, with recent updates to its Pebble line of keyboards and the release of the G Pro X Superlight gaming mouse.

Gwero: [The Verge](gwero)

By Gabriel Botha

zokhudzana Post

Technology

Japan Idzapanga Injini Yopangidwa ndi Methane-Fueled Rocket for 2030 Launch

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Kugulitsa kwa Discover Samsung: Pezani Samsung SmartThings Station ndi $ 1 yokha!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Luso Lakugwetsa: Kusiya Zochulukira

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Munaphonya

Science

United Arab Emirates Space Agency Imayika Zowoneka pa Asteroid Belt

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Chiyambi cha Mafupa a Vertebral ndi Udindo wawo mu Tumor Metastasis

Sep 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Kugwiritsa ntchito eDNA Kumvetsetsa Mapangidwe Amtundu wa Anthu Onse

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA Astronaut ndi Cosmonauts Afika Motetezedwa ku International Space Station

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments