City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Technology

Mbali Yatsopano Yolipirira Ndalama Zopanda Malipiro Imawonjezera Nkhawa Zazinsinsi

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
Mbali Yatsopano Yolipirira Ndalama Zopanda Malipiro Imawonjezera Nkhawa Zazinsinsi

A new cashless payment feature introduced by Samsung has sparked concerns about privacy among some users. The feature allows users to make payments using their Samsung devices, such as phones or watches, eliminating the need to carry physical money or cards. While this may be convenient for some, others are worried about the potential privacy implications.

Some users expressed their indifference towards the feature, stating that as cash users who do not own Samsung devices, it is irrelevant to them. They also questioned the need for a privacy policy for money itself. However, there are those who find the situation amusing, believing that Samsung will likely address any privacy concerns with a patch in the future.

On the other hand, there are individuals who have concerns about the security of making payments through electronic devices. They prefer the traditional method of paying with a card, citing a past experience of being robbed as a reason for their choice. They would rather draw and swipe their card at the counter, rather than relying on electronic gadgets.

While there are mixed opinions regarding the new cashless payment feature, it has certainly generated discussion among users. The concerns raised highlight the importance of privacy and security when it comes to making electronic payments.

Sources:

– [Source 1: “Link to the source article”]

– [Source 2: “Link to the source article”]

Tanthauzo:

– Cashless payment: A method of making payments electronically, without the use of physical cash.

– Privacy: The right to keep personal information and activities protected from unauthorized access or intrusion.

– Security: Measures taken to protect individuals and their information from threats or risks.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

zokhudzana Post

Technology

Japan Idzapanga Injini Yopangidwa ndi Methane-Fueled Rocket for 2030 Launch

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Kugulitsa kwa Discover Samsung: Pezani Samsung SmartThings Station ndi $ 1 yokha!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Luso Lakugwetsa: Kusiya Zochulukira

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Munaphonya

Science

Kupezeka kwa Stem Cell mu Spine Kuwunikira Kufalikira kwa Chotupa

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Juno Mission ya NASA Ijambula Chithunzi Chosangalatsa cha Jupiter ndi Mwezi Wake wa Volcanic Moon Io

Sep 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

United Arab Emirates Space Agency Imayika Zowoneka pa Asteroid Belt

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Chiyambi cha Mafupa a Vertebral ndi Udindo wawo mu Tumor Metastasis

Sep 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments