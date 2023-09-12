City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Technology

Project Gutenberg ndi Microsoft Amapanga Mabuku Aulere Aulere Ogwiritsa Ntchito Neural Text-to-Speech Technology

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Project Gutenberg ndi Microsoft Amapanga Mabuku Aulere Aulere Ogwiritsa Ntchito Neural Text-to-Speech Technology

Project Gutenberg and Microsoft have partnered to overcome the challenges of audiobooks by creating thousands of free audiobooks using neural text-to-speech (TTS) technology. Traditionally, audiobooks read by human beings often come with a one-time fee or subscription, and free audiobooks are usually read in a computerized voice that lacks naturalness. The neural TTS feature, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), generates speech that closely resembles human voices in terms of emotion and intonation.

One of the biggest hurdles in creating audiobooks is the amount of time required for recording, editing, and publishing. However, with the help of Microsoft AI, Project Gutenberg has significantly reduced this process by automatically producing high-quality audiobooks from existing online e-books. By leveraging recent advancements in neural TTS, the team has been able to convert a wide collection of books into open-license audiobooks.

To access the audiobooks, users can browse the Project Gutenberg Open Audiobook Collection and listen to them directly on the website. The collection is available on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and the Internet Archive. All the audiobooks are public domain works, primarily featuring classic authors like William Shakespeare, Mark Twain, and Leo Tolstoy.

This collaboration between Project Gutenberg and Microsoft aims to make literature more accessible and democratize access to high-quality audiobooks. Whether for educational purposes or entertainment during long drives, the free audiobook collection offers a wide range of titles for users to enjoy.

Sources:
– “Project Gutenberg and Microsoft Team up to Create Free Audiobooks.” ZDNet. (No URL)
– “How to Convert Kindle Books to Audiobooks.” Epubor. (No URL)

By Gabriel Botha

zokhudzana Post

Technology

Japan Idzapanga Injini Yopangidwa ndi Methane-Fueled Rocket for 2030 Launch

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Kugulitsa kwa Discover Samsung: Pezani Samsung SmartThings Station ndi $ 1 yokha!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Luso Lakugwetsa: Kusiya Zochulukira

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Munaphonya

Science

Chiyambi cha Mafupa a Vertebral ndi Udindo wawo mu Tumor Metastasis

Sep 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Kugwiritsa ntchito eDNA Kumvetsetsa Mapangidwe Amtundu wa Anthu Onse

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA Astronaut ndi Cosmonauts Afika Motetezedwa ku International Space Station

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Mpikisano Watsopano wa Mwezi: Kukhazikitsa Chuma cha Mwezi

Sep 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments