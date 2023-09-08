Kuyambitsa GoPro Hero 12 Black: Mawonekedwe, Mtengo, ndi Mafotokozedwe

The highly anticipated GoPro Hero 12 Black has recently been launched in India, offering a range of exciting features and improvements for capturing stunning photos and videos. Priced at Rs. 45,000 for the standard version and Rs. 65,000 for the Creators Edition, this action camera is sure to attract both professional creators and adventure enthusiasts.

One of the standout features of the GoPro Hero 12 Black is its HDR support for both 5.3K and 4K video recording. This allows for enhanced dynamic range, resulting in richer, more detailed footage. Additionally, a new vertical capture mode has been introduced, enabling users to capture photos and videos in a 9:16 aspect ratio. The camera also includes features like TimeWarp, Time Lapse, Night Effects, and Night Lapse.

The Hero 12 Black boasts improved stabilization with HyperSmooth 6.0 featuring AutoBoost. By analyzing four times more data, the camera delivers even smoother footage. It also supports GP Log + LUTS and offers 10-bit color, appealing to professional videographers and photographers.

For those interested in photography, the GoPro Hero 12 Black introduces a new feature called Interval Photo. This allows users to capture timed photos ranging from 0.5 seconds to 120 seconds, perfect for creating stunning time-lapse sequences.

One exciting addition to the Hero 12 Black is the wireless audio recording capabilities. Users can connect their Bluetooth headphones to the camera, allowing for seamless wireless audio recording, voice commands, and camera alerts. The camera can connect to up to four Bluetooth devices simultaneously.

Powered by the GP2 processor and equipped with a 1/1.9-inch sensor, the Hero 12 Black offers a wider 177-degree field of view with the Max Lens Mod 2.0. It comes with a 2.27-inch touchscreen display at the rear and a 1.4-inch non-touch display at the front.

Battery life has also been improved with the new 1,720mAh Enduro battery, delivering up to twice the battery life compared to the previous model. The camera is also waterproof up to 10 meters or 33 feet without a protective case.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is now available for pre-order and will be accessible for purchase through online and offline retailers in India starting September 13. The GoPro Hero 11 Black will be offered at a reduced price, and the Max Lens Mod 2.0 is expected to be available in late November.

Source: This information is based on an article published on Live Mint, titled “GoPro Hero 12 Black Launched in India; Price, Specifications, and More”.