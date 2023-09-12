City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Technology

Google Ikusintha Lipoti la Magulu Ogulira mu Search Console

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Google Ikusintha Lipoti la Magulu Ogulira mu Search Console

Google has made updates to the Shopping tab Listings report in Search Console, offering merchants the ability to track their listing statuses and discover opportunities for growth. The recent additions to the Shopping tab, which were introduced in November, aim to assist vendors in effectively showcasing their products.

The revised report in the Shopping tab Listings provides merchants with alerts when their products no longer appear on Google’s Shopping tab due to various issues. This notification system acts as an early warning mechanism, enabling businesses to address any problems that may prevent their products from being displayed in Google Search.

Furthermore, the updated report identifies opportunities for merchants to increase clicks and improve the rankings of their products on Google. For example, it may suggest that businesses provide relevant information regarding shipping and return policies to enhance consumer experience. This tool can assist merchants in optimizing their product visibility on the leading search engine.

To access these new features in the Shopping tab Listing report, merchants need to link their Search Console property with a Merchant Center account. Any Search Console property owner with admin rights to the corresponding Merchant Center account can establish this association. Once completed, all users with access to that Search Console property can take advantage of the newly added capabilities.

Google plans to roll out these updates gradually over the next few weeks. Merchants are advised to check the Shopping tab listings section in the Search Console for availability and follow the instructions to integrate these features.

This enhancement reflects Google’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its ecommerce infrastructure for online store owners. With the new features in the Shopping tab, users of Google Merchant Center and Search Console can expect a more streamlined and efficient approach to managing and expanding their product listings.

Sources:
– Google Shopping Blog (https://www.blog.google/technology/ads/accelerating-digital-transformation-retail/)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

zokhudzana Post

Technology

Ma Dumplings Opanga Pakhomo Adzagulitsidwa pa Chikondwerero cha Apple

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Chatekinoloje: Apple Imakulitsa Mzere wazogulitsa ndi Zokweza Zosangalatsa

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Thunderbolt 5 Ikubwera mu 2024: Kusintha Kwamasewera kwa Apple

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Munaphonya

Science

Russia ndi US Astronauts Dock yokhala ndi International Space Station Pakati pa Kusamvana ku Ukraine

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Ma Dumplings Opanga Pakhomo Adzagulitsidwa pa Chikondwerero cha Apple

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Chatekinoloje: Apple Imakulitsa Mzere wazogulitsa ndi Zokweza Zosangalatsa

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

SpaceX Yatulutsa Bwino Ma Satellite 22 a Starlink ochokera ku Cape Canaveral

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments