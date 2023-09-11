City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Technology

Google Ikuyambitsa Mawonekedwe a Umboni pa Gboard: Chida Cholemba Champhamvu cha AI

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
Google Ikuyambitsa Mawonekedwe a Umboni pa Gboard: Chida Cholemba Champhamvu cha AI

Google’s popular keyboard option for Android, Gboard, is set to receive a range of new generative AI features. At the recent I/O 2023 developer conference, Google unveiled its plans to enhance Gboard with various AI tools. Among these new additions is the “Proofread” option, currently available only for beta testers.

With the upcoming version 13.4 update, the Proofread feature will start appearing on the beta version of Gboard for Android. This AI-powered tool will be conveniently located in the keyboard’s toolbar and aims to assist users in checking their text for spelling and grammatical errors.

According to reports, the Proofread feature was first spotted on the Pixel Fold, displaying a “Fix it” prompt along with Google’s symbol for generative AI. Upon selecting this option, a pop-up explanation is provided, informing users that their text will be sent to Google for processing when the feature is enabled.

Users can simply tap the “Proofread” option within Gboard’s toolbar, allowing the AI to analyze the text and provide suggestions to fix any detected spelling or grammar mistakes, as well as to add punctuation. Suggested corrections are accompanied by a “Fix it” button, which users can tap to automatically correct the errors.

This new feature has the potential to replace the existing autocorrect functionality, offering more accurate and context-specific suggestions for text improvements. Additionally, it has been rumored that Google is actively working on developing further AI-based features for Gboard, such as an AI-powered sticker creator and a “tone” feature that enables users to rewrite messages with different tones, ranging from formal to informal.

Google’s introduction of the Proofread feature on Gboard reflects its commitment to leveraging AI to enhance user experience and provide helpful tools for efficient and error-free writing. The forthcoming updates are ready to revolutionize the way we utilize our keyboards, making writing tasks more enjoyable and productive.

Sources:
– 9to5Google (source article)

By Mampho Brescia

zokhudzana Post

Technology

Japan Idzapanga Injini Yopangidwa ndi Methane-Fueled Rocket for 2030 Launch

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Kugulitsa kwa Discover Samsung: Pezani Samsung SmartThings Station ndi $ 1 yokha!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Luso Lakugwetsa: Kusiya Zochulukira

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Munaphonya

Science

Kupezeka kwa Stem Cell mu Spine Kuwunikira Kufalikira kwa Chotupa

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Juno Mission ya NASA Ijambula Chithunzi Chosangalatsa cha Jupiter ndi Mwezi Wake wa Volcanic Moon Io

Sep 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

United Arab Emirates Space Agency Imayika Zowoneka pa Asteroid Belt

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Chiyambi cha Mafupa a Vertebral ndi Udindo wawo mu Tumor Metastasis

Sep 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments