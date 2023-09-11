Google Ikuyambitsa Mawonekedwe a Umboni pa Gboard: Chida Cholemba Champhamvu cha AI

Google’s popular keyboard option for Android, Gboard, is set to receive a range of new generative AI features. At the recent I/O 2023 developer conference, Google unveiled its plans to enhance Gboard with various AI tools. Among these new additions is the “Proofread” option, currently available only for beta testers.

With the upcoming version 13.4 update, the Proofread feature will start appearing on the beta version of Gboard for Android. This AI-powered tool will be conveniently located in the keyboard’s toolbar and aims to assist users in checking their text for spelling and grammatical errors.

According to reports, the Proofread feature was first spotted on the Pixel Fold, displaying a “Fix it” prompt along with Google’s symbol for generative AI. Upon selecting this option, a pop-up explanation is provided, informing users that their text will be sent to Google for processing when the feature is enabled.

Users can simply tap the “Proofread” option within Gboard’s toolbar, allowing the AI to analyze the text and provide suggestions to fix any detected spelling or grammar mistakes, as well as to add punctuation. Suggested corrections are accompanied by a “Fix it” button, which users can tap to automatically correct the errors.

This new feature has the potential to replace the existing autocorrect functionality, offering more accurate and context-specific suggestions for text improvements. Additionally, it has been rumored that Google is actively working on developing further AI-based features for Gboard, such as an AI-powered sticker creator and a “tone” feature that enables users to rewrite messages with different tones, ranging from formal to informal.

Google’s introduction of the Proofread feature on Gboard reflects its commitment to leveraging AI to enhance user experience and provide helpful tools for efficient and error-free writing. The forthcoming updates are ready to revolutionize the way we utilize our keyboards, making writing tasks more enjoyable and productive.

