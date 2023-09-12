City Life

Woyang'anira Mpira wa 2024 Mobile Akubwera ku Masewera a Netflix mu Novembala

Robert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Woyang'anira Mpira wa 2024 Mobile Akubwera ku Masewera a Netflix mu Novembala

Football Manager, the popular video game series by SEGA, will be making its mobile debut on Netflix Games in November 2023. The upcoming release, titled “Football Manager 2024 Mobile” is hailed as the most complete edition to date and allows players to assemble a squad of football players from various leagues.

The game will be simultaneously released on mobile alongside the boxed and digital editions for major consoles and PC platforms such as Steam, Epic Games, and Xbox Game Pass. Previous progress from the 2023 edition of Football Manager can be transferred to the new release, but a Netflix subscription will be required to play.

It is worth noting that Football Manager 2024 Mobile, like all other games on Netflix (totaling 74 titles), will not contain any advertisements or microtransactions. In an official blog post, Netflix highlights its global reach and membership base as reasons for the move of the game to their platform, allowing more players to access the game than ever before.

To download Football Manager 2024 Mobile, existing players with a Netflix membership can find and install the game through the Netflix mobile app upon its release. It will be located in a dedicated Games row on Apple phones and a separate Games tab on Android devices. However, the game will not be available through the Netflix app on PCs, TVs, and game consoles.

This collaboration between SEGA and Netflix marks their second game together, following the release of Sonic Prime Dash earlier this year. Further details about the Netflix version of Football Manager will be revealed in late October.

As the release date approaches, players and fans of Football Manager can anticipate the new mobile experience on Netflix Games, expanding the reach of the popular football management simulation game to a broader audience.

