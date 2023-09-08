City Life

Miluzi ya Instagram Imayambitsa Kusaka kwa Mawu Ofunikira

Robert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
Miluzi ya Instagram Imayambitsa Kusaka kwa Mawu Ofunikira

Instagram’s Threads, the messaging app designed to attract users away from rival social networks, has introduced a new keyword search feature. Previously, users of Threads could only search for other accounts, but the addition of keyword search now allows them to search for posts based on specific terms. The feature is rolling out in English and Spanish across several countries, including the US, Argentina, India, and Mexico. The new search capability is available on both the mobile version of Threads and the website, which launched in August.

The keyword search feature had been one of the most requested additions from Threads users. The ability to search for posts now aligns Threads with other social networks such as X (formerly known as Twitter) and Bluesky, which already offer similar capabilities. To access the search feature, users can select the Search icon and type in their keyword or term. The search results will display matching accounts or posts.

Since its launch in July, Threads attracted over 100 million new users. However, the number of active daily users began to decline after its peak on July 7. By July 26, the daily usage had dropped by 70%, and between July 7 and August 7, the number of users decreased by 79%. To keep users engaged, Threads has been working on adding new features and improving existing ones. The recent addition of the keyword search aims to win back or attract new users.

Some features that users are still requesting include an edit button, a direct messaging feature, and a hashtag system. The launch of the website in August was a significant development since Threads was previously accessible only as a mobile app. Threads continues to evolve and make changes to meet user demands and keep up with other social media platforms.

Sources:
– Instagram head Al Mosseri (no URL)
– Data from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower (no URL)
– Data from web analytics firm Similarweb (no URL)

By Robert Andrew

