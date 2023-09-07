City Life

eBay Introduces AI Tool to Generate Product Listings from Images

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
eBay has unveiled a new generative AI tool that allows sellers to create complete product listings simply by uploading a photo. The company aims to streamline the selling process for new merchants who may find it overwhelming to provide all the necessary details. The tool utilizes images provided by sellers to automatically fill in information such as the product title, description, category, and other relevant details that potential buyers would want to know.

Although eBay is known for its diverse and sometimes inconsistent product listings, the use of AI-generated listings could help bring more consistency and completeness to item information. However, it is important to note that many sellers on the platform are highly responsive to buyer questions, which adds a personal touch and helps clarify any uncertainties.

This image-based generation tool is not eBay’s first venture into generative AI. Previously, the company offered a simplified version of the tool that generated product descriptions based on seller input. However, this earlier version received criticism for generating low-quality text. Users reported that the generated description often lacked useful information and contained cliché language. In some cases, it even removed important details that potential buyers would want to know, potentially leading to buyer complaints.

Despite its potential benefits, it is important for sellers to review and edit the AI-generated listings to ensure accuracy and relevance. The tool aims to assist sellers in the listing process, but human intervention and attention to detail remain crucial.

Overall, eBay’s AI tool for generating product listings from images shows promise in making the selling experience more efficient. However, sellers should be cautious and make necessary adjustments to ensure the accuracy and quality of listings.

