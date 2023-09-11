City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Technology

Bun 1.0 Sitima monga Node.js ndi Deno Alternative

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
Bun 1.0 Sitima monga Node.js ndi Deno Alternative

The release of Bun 1.0 marks an exciting moment for developers looking for a fast alternative to Node.js and Deno. Bun, designed to be a drop-in replacement for Node.js, promises increased speed and ease of use. During a release livestream, the Bun team highlighted its impressive performance, writing files up to three times faster than Node.js and reading files at the same speed.

Bun, created by Oven, also introduced the Bun toolkit, with the Bun runtime being the crown jewel. The runtime is a backward-compatible replacement for Node.js and has the ability to run Typescript and TSX files with no dependencies required. One of the key advantages of Bun is its speed, with significantly faster startup times compared to npm. According to Ashcon Partovi, product manager at Oven, npm takes around 150 milliseconds to start running a script on a MacBook Pro, while Bun starts in just 30 milliseconds, providing an instantaneous experience.

In benchmarking tests, Bun outperformed both Node.js and Deno. In one example, running an HTTP handler that rendered a server-side page with React, Bun handled about 68,000 requests per second, compared to 29,000 and 14,000 for Deno and Node.js, respectively. Another test showed that Bun achieved higher requests per second with concurrent connections, outperforming Node.js and Deno.

Although speed is a significant advantage of Bun, developers should consider other factors when choosing a runtime. Deno, for example, prioritizes safety, allowing developers to use packages from the community without concerns about potential system risks. Node.js, on the other hand, has recently focused on improving performance and security. The competition among these runtimes highlights the evolving nature of JavaScript runtimes.

Bun is still a work in progress, with the team currently working on getting the Windows version up and running. However, with its impressive performance and ease of use, Bun shows great potential as an alternative to Node.js and Deno.

Sources:
– X (Twitter) – Jarred Sumner: https://twitter.com/sumner_jarred/status/1560056116295833615
– X (Twitter) – Ashcon Partovi: https://twitter.com/ashconpartovi/status/1560577289605390336
– X (Twitter) – Shalini Tewari: https://twitter.com/shalinimtewari/status/1560735581553985030
– James Konik – Snky: https://snky.dev/posts/bun-a-new-js-runtime-vs-node-js-and-deno

By Gabriel Botha

zokhudzana Post

Technology

Japan Idzapanga Injini Yopangidwa ndi Methane-Fueled Rocket for 2030 Launch

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Kugulitsa kwa Discover Samsung: Pezani Samsung SmartThings Station ndi $ 1 yokha!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Luso Lakugwetsa: Kusiya Zochulukira

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Munaphonya

Science

Chiyambi cha Mafupa a Vertebral ndi Udindo wawo mu Tumor Metastasis

Sep 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Kugwiritsa ntchito eDNA Kumvetsetsa Mapangidwe Amtundu wa Anthu Onse

Sep 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA Astronaut ndi Cosmonauts Afika Motetezedwa ku International Space Station

Sep 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Mpikisano Watsopano wa Mwezi: Kukhazikitsa Chuma cha Mwezi

Sep 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments