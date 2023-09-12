Kuyerekeza kwa Ma Smartphones a 5G: Realme 10 Pro 5G, Poco X5 5G, ndi OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The Realme 10 Pro 5G, Poco X5 5G, ndi OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G ndi zosankha zitatu zodziwika pamsika wa smartphone wa 5G. Tiyeni tione mwatsatanetsatane mbali zawo ndi specifications.

Realme 10 ovomereza 5G

The Realme 10 Pro 5G, yomwe ikupezeka pa Amazon pa ₹ 19,060, imapereka skrini ya 6.72-inch LCD Full HD+ yokhala ndi kutsitsimula kwa 120Hz. Imagwira pa purosesa ya Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ndipo ili ndi 8GB ya RAM ndi 128GB yosungirako. Smartphone ili ndi makamera apawiri okhala ndi chowombera choyambirira cha 108MP ndi kamera ya 2MP yojambula. Kwa ma selfies, ili ndi kamera yakutsogolo ya 16MP. Chipangizocho chimayendetsedwa ndi batire ya 5,000mAh ndipo imathandizira 33W SuperVOOC kuthamanga mwachangu. Zosankha zolumikizira zimaphatikizapo 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, ndi GPS.

Pang'ono X5 5G

Poco X5 5G, yamtengo wapatali pa ₹18,299, imayendetsedwa ndi purosesa ya Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. Ili ndi skrini ya 6.67 inchi FHD+ Super AMOLED yokhala ndi mpumulo wa 120Hz. Foni imabwera ndi 8GB ya RAM komanso mpaka 256GB yosungirako. Ili ndi makamera atatu okhala ndi kamera yayikulu ya 48MP, sensor ya 8MP Ultra-wide sensor, ndi 2MP macro sensor. Kamera yakutsogolo ndi 13MP. Foni yamakono ili ndi batri ya 5,000mAh yokhala ndi 33W yothamanga mwachangu. Zimaphatikizansopo sensor ya chala cham'mbali ndipo imabwera ndi IP53.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is priced at ₹19,999 and includes a 6.72-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 and features a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. The front-facing camera is 16MP. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. Additionally, it includes a Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Overall, these smartphones offer a range of features for users interested in experiencing the benefits of 5G connectivity. Whether it’s the Realme 10 Pro 5G, Poco X5 5G, or OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, users have multiple options to choose from based on their specific requirements and budget.

Sources: Realme, Poco, OnePlus