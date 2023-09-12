City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Technology

Hypergryph Imalengeza Pulatifomu Yatsopano ya Multiplayer Co-op Puzzle Adventure: POPUCOM

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Hypergryph Imalengeza Pulatifomu Yatsopano ya Multiplayer Co-op Puzzle Adventure: POPUCOM

Hypergryph, the developer and publisher behind the popular RPG and tower defense hybrid game, Arknights, has recently unveiled their latest title, “POPUCOM”. Set to be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC, this colorful multiplayer co-op puzzle adventure platformer offers players a unique and exciting gameplay experience.

Set in a vibrant parallel universe, POPUCOM puts players in control of a Rainbow Popper, a device used to combat mischievous Pomus creatures by shooting colored bullets at them. By matching three Pomus of the same color, players can eliminate these threats and progress through new stages. Additionally, players will need to time their jumps correctly, change colors accordingly, and activate unique mechanisms to navigate through the various stages.

The world of POPUCOM also introduces recruitable companions including Rollo the Bomb, Captain Kitty, Barrier Bot, and Power Kid, who will assist players in solving puzzles. The game offers both local split-screen and online co-op modes with cross-play support, allowing up to four players to work together to conquer 3D platform puzzle stages and engage in thrilling mini-games.

Excitingly, Hypergryph has announced that POPUCOM will be showcased at the Tokyo Game Show 2023 (TGS 2023). Attendees of the event will have the opportunity to get a first-look at the game and even try out demos at the exhibition. POPUCOM is set to launch on the PlayStation Store for both PS4 and PS5, as well as on Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Game Store. While an official release date has yet to be revealed, interested players can visit the game’s official website for more information.

Sources:
– Hypergryph Announces New Game ‘POPUCOM’: https://example.com/source1
– POPUCOM Official Website: https://example.com/source2

By Robert Andrew

zokhudzana Post

Technology

Ma Dumplings Opanga Pakhomo Adzagulitsidwa pa Chikondwerero cha Apple

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Chatekinoloje: Apple Imakulitsa Mzere wazogulitsa ndi Zokweza Zosangalatsa

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Thunderbolt 5 Ikubwera mu 2024: Kusintha Kwamasewera kwa Apple

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Munaphonya

Science

Russia ndi US Astronauts Dock yokhala ndi International Space Station Pakati pa Kusamvana ku Ukraine

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Ma Dumplings Opanga Pakhomo Adzagulitsidwa pa Chikondwerero cha Apple

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Chatekinoloje: Apple Imakulitsa Mzere wazogulitsa ndi Zokweza Zosangalatsa

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

SpaceX Yatulutsa Bwino Ma Satellite 22 a Starlink ochokera ku Cape Canaveral

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments