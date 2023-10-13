City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Science

Momwe Mungawonere "Mphete Ya Moto" Kadamsana Wa Dzuwa M'dera la Kansas City

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 13, 2023
Momwe Mungawonere "Mphete Ya Moto" Kadamsana Wa Dzuwa M'dera la Kansas City

We are just one day away from a partial annular solar eclipse in Kansas City! An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but when it is at or close to its farthest point from Earth. This results in the Moon appearing smaller than the Sun and not totally covering the Sun. The size differences create one dark disk, the Moon, over a relatively larger, brighter disk, the sun. The result is the appearance of a “ring of fire” around the moon.

To safely view the eclipse, you will need special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses. Ordinary sunglasses are not safe for looking at the sun.

Unfortunately, the forecast calls for an overcast sky for much of the event. Nevertheless, it’s still worth trying to catch a glimpse at maximum coverage around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 14.

Remember to be safe and good luck observing the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse!

Sources:
– First Alert Meteorologist
– Hearst Owned

By Mampho Brescia

zokhudzana Post

Science

Wasayansi Wachinyamata Wakulandira Matsenga a Kadamsana Wa Dzuwa

Oct 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

'Pontus' Tectonic Plate Yapezeka: Chunk Yosowa ya Dziko Lakale Lapansi ndi Borneo

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Gaia Observatory Ipeza Nyenyezi Hafu Miliyoni M'magulu Apafupi

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Munaphonya

Science

Wasayansi Wachinyamata Wakulandira Matsenga a Kadamsana Wa Dzuwa

Oct 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

'Pontus' Tectonic Plate Yapezeka: Chunk Yosowa ya Dziko Lakale Lapansi ndi Borneo

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Gaia Observatory Ipeza Nyenyezi Hafu Miliyoni M'magulu Apafupi

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Genetics Imalimbikitsa Makhalidwe Osasangalatsa mu Njuchi

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments