United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket has successfully returned to service after a ten-month gap in launches. The rocket was launched on Sunday with the mission of deploying multiple satellites into geosynchronous orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and the US Space Force. This launch marked the end of the longest period between Atlas V launches in 20 years.

ULA, a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, has been facing customer delays as the main reason for the lack of launches for the Atlas V rocket. Despite this, there are still 18 more Atlas V flights scheduled, with the rockets primarily carrying satellites for Amazon’s Kuiper broadband network and launching astronauts on Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule.

The mission launched on Sunday for the NRO, known as “Silent Barker,” will track the movements of other spacecraft in geosynchronous orbit, with a focus on Chinese and Russian satellite activity. This mission highlights the importance of monitoring and surveillance of space activities.

The Atlas V rocket ignited its Russian-made RD-180 main engine and five strap-on solid-fueled boosters to climb away from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The first stage of the rocket released the boosters and later separated to allow the Centaur upper stage to continue accelerating into orbit. Multiple burns by the Centaur upper stage’s RL10 engine successfully placed the satellites into an orbit close to geosynchronous altitude.

ULA has been working on transitioning from the Atlas V rocket to the new Vulcan rocket. The Atlas V program currently has 18 more launches scheduled, primarily for Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule missions. The Vulcan rocket, which will utilize Blue Origin’s BE-4 engines, is expected to take over as the primary rocket in the coming years.

Overall, the successful return of the Atlas V rocket to service is a significant milestone for ULA. It demonstrates their capability to deliver satellites to geosynchronous orbit and highlights the importance of reliable and frequent launches in the space industry.

