City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Science

Mitengo Imatulutsa Kuwonongeka Kwambiri kwa Mpweya Monga Kutentha kwa Nyengo, Kafukufuku Wapeza

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 9, 2023
Mitengo Imatulutsa Kuwonongeka Kwambiri kwa Mpweya Monga Kutentha kwa Nyengo, Kafukufuku Wapeza

Trees, including oak and poplar, will release more isoprene—a compound that contributes to air pollution—as global temperatures increase, according to a new study conducted by researchers at Michigan State University. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that as the planet warms, plants such as oaks and poplars will emit more isoprene, exacerbating poor air quality and contributing to particulate matter and low-atmosphere ozone. However, while isoprene worsens air pollution, it also improves clean air quality and helps plants become more resilient to stressors like insects and high temperatures. The study raises questions about finding the right balance between plant resilience and air pollution. Researchers are working to understand the biomolecular processes behind isoprene production in plants and how these processes are affected by climate change. In experiments using poplar plants, the researchers also discovered that warming increased isoprene emissions more than tenfold.

Isoprene is the second-highest hydrocarbon emitted on Earth, after methane from human activity. Isoprene interacts with nitrogen oxide compounds found in air pollution, creating ozone, aerosols, and other byproducts that are harmful to humans and plants. The researchers hope that their findings can help anticipate future isoprene emissions and better inform decisions about planting trees and controlling nitrogen oxide pollution.

Sources:
- Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

By Gabriel Botha

zokhudzana Post

Science

Kuzindikira Kwatsopano mu Earth's Crust Strength kuchokera ku Acoustic Patterns in Rocks

Oct 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

International Space Station Yakumana ndi Kudontha Kozizira, Palibe Ngozi kwa Ogwira Ntchito

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Zithunzi Zatsopano za Hubble Space Telescope Ziwulula Milalang'amba Yodabwitsa

Oct 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Munaphonya

Science

Kuzindikira Kwatsopano mu Earth's Crust Strength kuchokera ku Acoustic Patterns in Rocks

Oct 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

International Space Station Yakumana ndi Kudontha Kozizira, Palibe Ngozi kwa Ogwira Ntchito

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Zithunzi Zatsopano za Hubble Space Telescope Ziwulula Milalang'amba Yodabwitsa

Oct 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Dziko Lapansi ndi Mwezi Zinajambulidwa mu Chithunzi Chodabwitsa ndi Woyenda mumlengalenga atakwera International Space Station

Oct 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments