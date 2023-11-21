Njira Yatsopano Imakulitsa Kuwongolera ndi Kukhazikika kwa Oyendetsa Proton

An innovative approach to enhancing the conductivity and stability of proton conductors at intermediate and low temperatures has been discovered by scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology. By donor doping a mother material with disordered intrinsic oxygen vacancies, instead of the commonly used acceptor doping method, the researchers were able to greatly enhance the proton conductivity and stability of perovskite-type proton conductors. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for the design of fuel cells and electrolysis cells.

Protonic ceramic (or proton conducting) fuel/electrolysis cells (PCFCs/PCECs) are gaining attention as a sustainable energy technology. These devices have the ability to convert chemical energy into electricity and vice versa with zero emissions at low or intermediate temperatures. They have the potential to serve as efficient power sources for various applications. Unlike other types of fuel cells and electrolyzers, PCFCs/PCECs do not rely on precious metal catalysts or expensive alloys, making them more cost-effective.

Until now, there have been no reports of proton conductors with both high conductivity and high stability at intermediate and low temperatures. This limitation, known as the “Norby gap,” has been a challenge for scientists for many years. However, Professor Masatomo Yashima and his team at Tokyo Tech have developed a new strategy to overcome this gap.

Instead of using acceptor doping, which introduces impurities to create oxygen vacancies in the crystal lattice, the researchers focused on donor doping. By doping the mother material with a donor dopant, they were able to reduce the proton trapping effect that occurs with acceptor doping. This led to high proton conduction and increased stability.

The team’s experiments and theoretical analyses using advanced simulation techniques demonstrated that the donor-doped material showcased exceptional proton conductivity at intermediate and low temperatures. Furthermore, it displayed high stability under various atmospheres, making it a promising candidate for practical applications.

This discovery opens up new possibilities for the development of proton conductors for PCFCs/PCECs with unprecedented performance. The strategies proposed by the researchers and the discovery of the new material have the potential to make a significant impact in the field of energy and environmental science and technology.

FAQ:

Q: What is donor doping?

A: Donor doping involves incorporating a dopant into a material to increase its electrical conductivity or modify its properties.

Q: What is acceptor doping?

A: Acceptor doping is a method used to introduce impurities into a material to create oxygen vacancies and enhance its conductivity.

Q: What are proton conductors?

A: Proton conductors are materials that can transport protons, enabling the conversion of chemical energy into electricity and vice versa in fuel cells and electrolysis cells.

Q: What is the “Norby gap”?

A: The “Norby gap” refers to the lack of materials that exhibit high conductivity and stability at intermediate and low temperatures in proton conductors. It has been a challenge for scientists in the field.