Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Kuchotsa DNA Yokonzekera: Chochitika Chodabwitsa mu Chisinthiko

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 26, 2023
A recent study conducted by Marie Delattre and her team at École Normale Supérieure in Lyon has shed light on an intriguing phenomenon called programmed DNA elimination (PDE). PDE occurs when organisms intentionally remove portions of their genome, contradicting the traditional belief that the genome should be preserved and passed on faithfully to the next generation.

Although PDE has only been observed in about 100 species across different branches of life, it may be more common than previously thought. Delattre’s study focused on the nematode Mesorhabditis belari, which was found to eliminate approximately one-third of its genome during development. The deleted sequences were mostly repetitive stretches of non-coding DNA, including transposons, which are self-replicating DNA sequences that can have both harmful and beneficial effects on the host.

The removal of these repetitive DNA sequences through PDE suggests that organisms like M. belari are actively eliminating parasitic DNA, such as transposons, which can interfere with normal cellular functions. By getting rid of these sequences, cells can protect their genomes and ensure efficient functioning. However, PDE may have other functions as well. Delattre speculates that besides combating parasites, PDE could help cells streamline their genomes as they transition through different life stages.

The discovery of PDE dates back to 1887 when Theodor Boveri observed the phenomenon in a nematode parasitizing horses. However, it remained a fringe concept until more recent research shed light on its significance. Scientists have now identified PDE in various organisms, including single-celled ciliates, insects, and songbirds.

Delattre’s study not only confirms the existence of PDE, but also provides insights into the mechanisms behind it. By understanding PDE and its potential functions, researchers can unravel the intricate relationship between cells and their genomes, opening up new avenues of evolutionary research.

– Source Article

