City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Science

NASA Kuti Ifufuze Strange Metal Asteroid yotchedwa Psyche

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 11, 2023
NASA Kuti Ifufuze Strange Metal Asteroid yotchedwa Psyche

NASA is embarking on an ambitious mission to explore an asteroid named Psyche that is believed to be mostly composed of metal. Led by Lindy Elkins-Tanton of Arizona State University, this mission marks the first time NASA will visit a world with a metal surface. Unlike previous missions that focused on rock, ice, or gas, the Psyche spacecraft aims to provide insights into the formation of planets with metal-rich cores.

Measuring about the size of Massachusetts, the asteroid Psyche was discovered in 1852. Researchers estimate that it is composed of about 30 to 60 percent metal due to its high density. Despite having limited knowledge of its physical appearance, the spacecraft will capture images once it reaches the asteroid in August 2029.

Scientists speculate that Psyche might feature craters encircled by iron spikes, resulting from impact-generated molten metal solidifying. The asteroid may also reveal large metal cliffs and remnants of greenish-yellow lava flows. Current observations only allow telescopes to see Psyche as a point of light, as it lies over 150 million miles away in the outer region of the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The Psyche spacecraft will launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida atop a SpaceX rocket, with the first opportunity to launch scheduled for Thursday morning at 10:16 a.m. EDT.

This mission presents a unique opportunity for scientists to delve deeper into the formation and composition of celestial bodies, shedding light on the history of our own planet’s core.

Sources:

- National Public Radio

- NASA/JPL-Caltech

By Mampho Brescia

zokhudzana Post

Science

Momwe Mungajambulire Kadamsana Wa Dzuwa Pogwiritsa Ntchito Smartphone Yanu

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Akatswiri a Zakuthambo Amapeza Nyenyezi Zachinyamata mu Gulu Lodabwitsa Lapafupi ndi Supermassive Black Hole

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Kafukufuku Watsopano Akuwonetsa Zokumana nazo Zachidziwitso Zimayamba Pomaliza Mimba

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Munaphonya

Science

Momwe Mungajambulire Kadamsana Wa Dzuwa Pogwiritsa Ntchito Smartphone Yanu

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Akatswiri a Zakuthambo Amapeza Nyenyezi Zachinyamata mu Gulu Lodabwitsa Lapafupi ndi Supermassive Black Hole

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Kafukufuku Watsopano Akuwonetsa Zokumana nazo Zachidziwitso Zimayamba Pomaliza Mimba

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ukatswiri wa Phonon: Kukulitsa Lasing Kupitilira Fluorescence Spectrum

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments