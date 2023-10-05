Kuthekera kwa Mafomu Opangira Moyo Muzamankhwala

Creating artificial life has long been a fascination in both scientific research and popular culture. From fantastical creatures to designer pets, the idea of artificially creating life raises questions about the role these life forms should play in our environment. Associate professor Chenguang Lou and Professor Hanbin Mao have recently made strides in the field of artificial life, specifically in the development of hybrid peptide-DNA nanostructures. Their research, published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science, explores the potential of these molecules in the creation of artificial life forms and viral vaccines.

Lou’s vision for artificial life forms involves using them as enemies to disease-causing viruses that have no natural predators. These artificial life forms could also serve as vaccines against viral infections or be loaded with medication and diagnostic elements, acting as nanorobots or nanomachines sent into a patient’s body. While the development of an artificial viral vaccine may still be about a decade away, the creation of artificial cells is closer on the horizon.

The building blocks for creating artificial life forms lie in the combination of DNA and peptides, two powerful biomolecules in nature. DNA provides precise control over programming but has limited chemical functions. Peptides, on the other hand, offer a wide range of chemical functions due to the 20 amino acids they can work with. By linking three-stranded DNA structures with three-stranded peptide structures, researchers have created an artificial hybrid molecule that combines the strengths of both.

Research groups worldwide are exploring the connection between DNA and peptides to advance biological entities and life forms. At Oxford University, scientists have built a nanomachine that can drill through cell membranes, creating artificial membrane channels. Researchers at Arizona State University have achieved self-assembly of DNA and peptides into 2D and 3D structures, while those at Northwest University have shown the formation of microfibers. Scientists at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev have utilized hybrid molecules to create structures containing cancer medication.

The potential for artificial life forms in medicine is transformative. According to Lou, these advancements can revolutionize healthcare by improving society’s ability to diagnose and treat difficult-to-cure diseases. While there are still challenges to overcome, the promise of artificial life forms holds great significance for the future of medicine.

