City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Science

Kuphulika kwa Supernova Kwazaka 20,000 Kukupitiriza Kukula Mumlengalenga

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 10, 2023
Kuphulika kwa Supernova Kwazaka 20,000 Kukupitiriza Kukula Mumlengalenga

The explosive death of a massive star, known as a supernova, is a powerful event that rivals the force of the Big Bang. Even though a supernova may have occurred thousands of years ago, its remnants continue to race into space at incredible speeds. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured the ongoing expansion of one such supernova remnant, the Cygnus Loop.

The Cygnus Loop, located in the summer sky, has grown to a diameter of 120 light-years. The energy required to inflate such a massive structure is beyond imagination. If the Cygnus Loop were visible to the naked eye, it would span the width of six full Moons or three fingers held at arm’s length.

Using the Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers studied a small section of the Cygnus Loop to gain a closer look at its expansion. In this region, they discovered intricate filaments resembling wrinkles in a bedsheet stretched across two light-years. These filaments exist at the outer edge of the expanding bubble and are moving into interstellar space at speeds exceeding half a million miles per hour.

    The shock wave from the supernova explosion has not slowed down over the past 20 years of Hubble observations. The filaments have maintained their shape and continue to speed into space. To put the speed into perspective, it would take less than half an hour to travel from Earth to the Moon at this velocity.

This time-lapse movie of the Cygnus Loop shows how the supernova remnant’s shock front has expanded over time. The Hubble images taken between 2001 and 2020 provide a clear demonstration of the remnant’s growth and allow astronomers to measure its speed accurately.

The study of the expanding supernova remnant provides valuable insights into the dynamics and evolution of these cataclysmic events in the universe. It showcases the immense power unleashed during a supernova explosion and highlights the long-lasting consequences that shape the cosmos.

Sources:
– NASA
-KUTI
– Hubble Space Telescope (STScI)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

zokhudzana Post

Science

Kafukufuku Wamitundumitundu Amawulula Zomwe Zachitika Pama cell Munthawi Yeniyeni

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Wofufuza pa Yunivesite Akupanga Njira Zosinthira CO2 ndi Glycerol kukhala Zida Zowonjezera Mtengo

Oct 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Kodi Dziko Lapansi Lili Pangozi ya Mkuntho wa Geomagnetic? NASA Yazindikira Kuwala Kwamphamvu kwa Solar

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Munaphonya

Science

Kafukufuku Wamitundumitundu Amawulula Zomwe Zachitika Pama cell Munthawi Yeniyeni

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Wofufuza pa Yunivesite Akupanga Njira Zosinthira CO2 ndi Glycerol kukhala Zida Zowonjezera Mtengo

Oct 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Kodi Dziko Lapansi Lili Pangozi ya Mkuntho wa Geomagnetic? NASA Yazindikira Kuwala Kwamphamvu kwa Solar

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Nyerere Zimatsanzira Tinthu Zodziyendetsa Tokha Zikanyamula Zinthu Zazikulu

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments