A recent study conducted by immunologists from St John’s Research Institute (SJRI) has shed light on the potential wider benefits of Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) revaccination in adults. BCG is a live attenuated vaccine used for tuberculosis (TB) control, particularly in TB-endemic countries. The efficacy of BCG in TB control diminishes with age, leading to the exploration of adult BCG revaccination.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal iScience, focused on understanding BCG-induced trained immune mechanisms. The immunologists revaccinated young and healthy health care workers with BCG and observed the responses of their immune cells to various pathogen cues over time. The findings revealed that post-revaccination, the immune cells known as monocytes responded more effectively and robustly to bacterial, fungal, and viral challenges compared to cells from the same subjects measured prior to revaccination.

Interestingly, this enhanced immune response was not observed in individuals who did not receive BCG revaccination. Beyond the phenomenon of boosting immunity, the study showed that BCG revaccination could program circulating white blood cells to exhibit a controlled and balanced immune response, specifically in terms of the expression of immune factors that regulate inflammation.

According to Professor Annapurna Vyakarnam, who led the study, this research points to a potential second benefit of BCG vaccination in promoting a homeostatically controlled immune response. The theory suggests that BCG rewires an important immune cell called monocyte at the epigenetic level, allowing it to rapidly respond not only to Mycobacterium tuberculosis but also to other infectious organisms. This new paradigm, known as “trained innate immunity,” has implications beyond TB control.

The scientists leading this program believe that BCG’s ability to rewire the immune system and promote a balanced immune response is scientifically fascinating and potentially important. Well-tuned immunity is crucial to mitigating the long-term consequences of an exaggerated immune response. The researchers hope that further funding will help uncover the wider mechanistic impact of BCG revaccination on infection and immunity, especially in vulnerable populations such as the young, old, and those with chronic ailments.

FAQ:

Q: What is BCG?

A: BCG stands for Bacille Calmette-Guerin, which is a live attenuated vaccine used for tuberculosis (TB) control.

Q: What were the findings of the study?

A: The study found that BCG revaccination enhanced the responsiveness of immune cells called monocytes to bacterial, fungal, and viral challenges, compared to cells from individuals who were not revaccinated.

Q: What is trained innate immunity?

A: Trained innate immunity refers to the concept that BCG rewires immune cells, particularly monocytes, to rapidly respond to not only Mycobacterium tuberculosis but also other infectious organisms.

Q: N’chifukwa chiyani kafukufukuyu ndi wofunika?

A: This research suggests that BCG revaccination may have wider benefits beyond TB control, potentially promoting a controlled and balanced immune response. Understanding these mechanisms can have implications for infection and immunity in different populations.

Source: The Hindu.