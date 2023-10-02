City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Science

SpaceX Iyesa Falcon Heavy Rocket Patsogolo pa Psyche Asteroid Mission ya NASA

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 2, 2023
SpaceX Iyesa Falcon Heavy Rocket Patsogolo pa Psyche Asteroid Mission ya NASA

SpaceX has successfully conducted a “static fire” test of its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The test involved briefly igniting the rocket’s 27 first-stage engines while the vehicle remained anchored to the launch pad. This test was a crucial step in preparing the Falcon Heavy for its upcoming mission to launch NASA’s Psyche asteroid probe.

The Psyche asteroid mission has been delayed for a year but is now on track for an October 12th launch. The probe is set to embark on a long journey to the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, where it will study the mysterious metallic object called Psyche. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of a protoplanet, providing valuable insights into planet formation and the early days of the solar system.

The Falcon Heavy, currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation, has previously flown seven times before, with its most recent launch taking place in July. However, the mission to Psyche will mark the rocket’s first mission for NASA.

The success of this test brings SpaceX one step closer to its goal of revolutionizing space travel and exploration. With the capabilities of the Falcon Heavy, SpaceX aims to make space more accessible and affordable, opening up new opportunities for scientific research and commercial ventures.

Sources:
- Nkhani yoyambirira: [gwero]
– Psyche asteroid mission: [source]
– Definition of protoplanet: A protoplanet is a large celestial body that is in the process of becoming a planet.

By Gabriel Botha

zokhudzana Post

Science

Chiphunzitso Chakusintha: Zinthu Zamdima ndi Quantum Theory

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

NASA Ikuwonjezera Ntchito Yatsopano ya Horizons Yophunzira Zomwe Dzuwa Limachita pa Solar System

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Advanced Cooling Technologies Imagwirizana ndi NASA pa Viper Lunar Mission

Oct 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Munaphonya

Science

Chiphunzitso Chakusintha: Zinthu Zamdima ndi Quantum Theory

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA Ikuwonjezera Ntchito Yatsopano ya Horizons Yophunzira Zomwe Dzuwa Limachita pa Solar System

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Advanced Cooling Technologies Imagwirizana ndi NASA pa Viper Lunar Mission

Oct 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Sky Stories Community Observation Night ku Yunivesite ya Charles Sturt

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments