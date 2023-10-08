City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Science

India's Aditya-L1 Mission Yaku India Ikupita Kupita ku Sun-Earth L1

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 8, 2023
India's Aditya-L1 Mission Yaku India Ikupita Kupita ku Sun-Earth L1

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has provided an update on the progress of the Aditya-L1 mission. The spacecraft is currently on its way to the Sun-Earth L1 point, where it will be placed in a Halo orbit.

To ensure that the spacecraft stays on its intended trajectory, a Trajectory Correction Maneuver (TCM) was performed on October 6, 2023. This maneuver was necessary to adjust the spacecraft’s path after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver, which took place on September 19, 2023.

The TCM lasted for approximately 16 seconds and was successful in aligning the spacecraft with its intended path towards the Halo orbit around L1. This orbit will allow Aditya-L1 to constantly observe the Sun without being obstructed by the Earth.

ISRO has confirmed that the spacecraft is in good health, and the magnetometer onboard will be activated in the coming days. The magnetometer will be used to study the magnetic field of the Sun and its interactions with the Earth.

The Aditya-L1 mission aims to study various aspects of the Sun, including its corona, solar emissions, and the solar winds. Understanding these phenomena is crucial for gaining insights into space weather and its impact on Earth.

With the successful trajectory correction and the spacecraft’s health in check, the Aditya-L1 mission is progressing as planned. The data collected by this mission will contribute to our understanding of the Sun and its influence on our planet.

Sources:
ISRO

By Gabriel Botha

zokhudzana Post

Science

Konzekerani Draconid Meteor Shower Kumapeto Kwa Sabata Ino

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

JAXA's SLIM Mission Ijambula Chithunzi cha Mwezi kuchokera ku Unique Vantage Point

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Umboni Watsopano Ukusonyeza Kuti Anthu Anafika Ku North America Kale Kuposa Mmene Amaganizira Poyamba

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Munaphonya

Science

Konzekerani Draconid Meteor Shower Kumapeto Kwa Sabata Ino

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

JAXA's SLIM Mission Ijambula Chithunzi cha Mwezi kuchokera ku Unique Vantage Point

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Umboni Watsopano Ukusonyeza Kuti Anthu Anafika Ku North America Kale Kuposa Mmene Amaganizira Poyamba

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Dinosaur Yatsopano “Yachimphona” Yafukulidwa ku Spain

Oct 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments