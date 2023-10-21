A recent study has revealed that diamonds can offer valuable insights into the evolution of the Earth. As the hardest known natural mineral, diamonds have the ability to withstand extreme conditions, including the creation and destruction of supercontinents. The researchers focused on “superdeep” diamonds that were formed millions of years ago under the supercontinent Gondwana, buried deep beneath the Earth’s surface.

These unique diamonds provide important clues about the formation, stabilization, and movement of supercontinents, shedding light on the “supercontinent cycle” driven by plate tectonics. This cycle is difficult to study through traditional means, as the oceanic crust is relatively young and the continental crust offers limited information about deep geologic processes.

The study involved analyzing the diamonds and their tiny silicate and sulfide inclusions using a series of chemical analyses, including isotopic analysis. This allowed the researchers to date the diamonds, revealing that they formed between 650 and 450 million years ago, beneath the base of Gondwana, when the supercontinent covered the South Pole.

The researchers discovered that as the diamonds were forming, the rocks they were within became buoyant and were transported alongside subducted mantle material to the base of Gondwana, expanding the supercontinent from below. Over time, as Gondwana began to break apart, the diamonds were brought to the Earth’s surface in violent volcanic eruptions that occurred in what is now Brazil and Western Africa.

These findings indicate that the diamonds were “stuck” to the base of Gondwana and migrated with different fragments of the supercontinent as it split up. The study highlights the importance of superdeep diamonds in understanding continent formation and the evolution of Earth. Continents play a crucial role in supporting life on our planet, and research in this field helps us understand how continents form, evolve, and contribute to the unique characteristics of Earth.

The study was published in the journal Nature.

