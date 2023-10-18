City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Science

NASA InSight Lander Ipeza Chivomerezi Chachikulu Kwambiri Ku Mars mpaka Pano

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 18, 2023
NASA InSight Lander Ipeza Chivomerezi Chachikulu Kwambiri Ku Mars mpaka Pano

NASA’s InSight lander, which was retired in 2022 after four years of operations, detected the largest quake ever recorded on Mars on May 4, 2022. The quake had a magnitude of 4.7, making it significant for our planetary neighbor. Unlike Earth, Mars lacks plate tectonics, which generates earthquakes. Initially, scientists suspected that the quake was caused by a meteorite impact, but they found no evidence of an impact crater.

Instead, researchers concluded that the quake was a result of tectonic activity within Mars, providing valuable insights into the planet’s seismic activity. The discovery confirms that faults on Mars can host substantial marsquakes and sheds light on the planet’s tectonic processes.

The researchers determined that the quake originated in the Al-Qahira Vallis region, approximately 1,200 miles southeast of InSight’s location near the equator. This region is still experiencing motion within the Martian crust, despite the absence of active plate tectonic processes. The energy released during this quake surpassed the cumulative energy from all other marsquakes detected by InSight.

Scientists enlisted the help of various space agencies to search for evidence of an impact on the day of the quake, but no impact crater was found. This absence of a crater is a significant milestone in interpreting seismic signals on Mars.

Understanding Martian seismic activity is crucial for future human missions to Mars. Although the 4.7 magnitude quake would not have catastrophic effects on Earth, it highlights the importance of considering seismic activity when planning human missions to the Red Planet.

Source: Reuters

By Gabriel Botha

zokhudzana Post

Science

Kafukufuku Watsopano Akuwonetsa Kuti Ice Sheet ya Greenland Ndi Yolimba Kwambiri Kuposa Imaganiziridwa M'mbuyomu

Oct 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Kuwona Kwapadera kwa Kadamsana Wapachaka: Zomwe NASA's DSCVR Mission Inawona

Oct 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Zatsopano Zopepuka Zopepuka Kuposa Chitsulo Chopangidwa Pogwiritsa Ntchito DNA ndi Galasi

Oct 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Munaphonya

Science

Kafukufuku Watsopano Akuwonetsa Kuti Ice Sheet ya Greenland Ndi Yolimba Kwambiri Kuposa Imaganiziridwa M'mbuyomu

Oct 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Kuwona Kwapadera kwa Kadamsana Wapachaka: Zomwe NASA's DSCVR Mission Inawona

Oct 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Zatsopano Zopepuka Zopepuka Kuposa Chitsulo Chopangidwa Pogwiritsa Ntchito DNA ndi Galasi

Oct 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

The Orionids Meteor Shower Kuti Ifike Pamwamba Pamasabata Ano, Momwe Mungawonera

Oct 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments