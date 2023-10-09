City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Science

Kutuluka kwa Madzi a Pansi Pansi Kwapezeka Kumakhudza Great Barrier Reef

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 9, 2023
Kutuluka kwa Madzi a Pansi Pansi Kwapezeka Kumakhudza Great Barrier Reef

A recent study conducted by scientists from Southern Cross University has revealed that the Great Barrier Reef is being significantly impacted by nitrogen and phosphorous entering the ecosystem through groundwater discharge. This discovery suggests that current preservation and restoration efforts may need to be approached from a new perspective.

Groundwater discharge refers to the release of water below the ocean’s waterline from sources like underground aquifers and the seafloor. Using natural tracers, the research team collected data from offshore transects, rivers, and coastal bores along the Queensland coast. The team found that groundwater discharge contributed 10-15 times more nutrients than river inputs, with nitrogen entering the Reef nearly twice as much through groundwater than river waters.

Previously, the majority of efforts to mitigate nutrient impacts on the Reef focused on outflow from river systems. However, this study highlights the need to consider the long-term storage of nutrients in groundwater, which can be discharged into coastal waters over decades. Harmful effects such as algal blooms, crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks, and fish diseases have been linked to excessive nutrient levels.

This research emphasizes the importance of understanding and managing nutrient sources to protect the Great Barrier Reef. Strategic shifts in management approaches are necessary to safeguard the Reef for future generations. Efforts must focus on reducing nutrient inputs from both groundwater and river sources.

The study was funded by the Australian Research Council, the Herman Slade Foundation, and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation. By shedding light on the complex nutrient dynamics within the ecosystem, this research contributes to the ongoing conservation and restoration efforts for the Great Barrier Reef.

Sources:
– Environmental Science & Technology: “Submarine Groundwater Discharge Exceeds River Inputs as a Source of Nutrients to the Great Barrier Reef” by Douglas R. Tait, Isaac R. Santos, Sèbastien Lamontagne, James Z. Sippo, Ashley McMahon, Luke C. Jeffrey, and Damien T. Maher
- Yunivesite ya Southern Cross

By Vicky Stavropoulou

zokhudzana Post

Science

Mapiri Aatali, Kusiyanasiyana Kwakukulu: Kuwona Mphamvu za Andes pa Zamoyo Zosiyanasiyana zaku South America

Oct 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Septum Yapakatikati: Kuchita Symphony of Memory Encoding and Retrieval

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Chiphunzitso Chatsopano Chimafotokoza za Ulendo wa Golide ndi Platinamu kupita ku Chovala cha Dziko Lapansi

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Munaphonya

Science

Mapiri Aatali, Kusiyanasiyana Kwakukulu: Kuwona Mphamvu za Andes pa Zamoyo Zosiyanasiyana zaku South America

Oct 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Septum Yapakatikati: Kuchita Symphony of Memory Encoding and Retrieval

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Chiphunzitso Chatsopano Chimafotokoza za Ulendo wa Golide ndi Platinamu kupita ku Chovala cha Dziko Lapansi

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Kusintha kwa Nyengo Koopsa Kale Kale Kwambiri Kumene Kumayambitsa Kuphulika kwa Ziphalaphala, Asayansi Apeza

Oct 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments