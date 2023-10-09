City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Science

Mphepo Yamkuntho Yaikulu Yakale Ya Dzuwa Inapezeka kumapiri a Alps aku France

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 9, 2023
Mphepo Yamkuntho Yaikulu Yakale Ya Dzuwa Inapezeka kumapiri a Alps aku France

In the Southern French Alps, the remains of Scots pine trees have provided scientists with evidence of the largest-ever recorded solar storm. This ancient storm, which occurred approximately 14,300 years ago, would have had devastating effects on modern technology if it happened today.

The solar storm involved a massive burst of energetic particles being released by the sun into space. This event was detected through the analysis of annual growth rings within the preserved ancient trees. Researchers discovered a significant spike in radiocarbon, a carbon isotope, within the growth rings found near the Drouzet River in the Gap region.

If such a solar storm took place in contemporary times, it could have potentially fried satellites and caused extensive disruptions to electricity grids. The data obtained from the tree rings sheds light on the magnitude of this ancient event and the potential risks that modern societies face from similar occurrences.

Understanding the impact of solar storms is essential in modern times as we rely heavily on technology vulnerable to these space weather events. By studying past solar storms, scientists can improve forecasting capabilities and develop strategies to mitigate the potential damage caused by such powerful solar phenomena.

This research highlights the importance of using natural archives to uncover ancient events and their implications for present-day society. By analyzing tree rings or other natural records, scientists can gain valuable insights into the Earth’s past and better prepare for potential future challenges.

Sources:
- Reuters

By Gabriel Botha

zokhudzana Post

Science

Zoyeserera za Space Shuttle Ikufika ku California Science Center

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Gawo la Russia la International Space Station Likumana Ndi Kudontha Kwachitatu Koziziritsa M'chaka chimodzi

Oct 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Phunziro Latsopano Liwulula Zotsatira za Kuchita Maseŵera olimbitsa thupi pa Thanzi la Maganizo

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Munaphonya

Science

Zoyeserera za Space Shuttle Ikufika ku California Science Center

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Gawo la Russia la International Space Station Likumana Ndi Kudontha Kwachitatu Koziziritsa M'chaka chimodzi

Oct 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Phunziro Latsopano Liwulula Zotsatira za Kuchita Maseŵera olimbitsa thupi pa Thanzi la Maganizo

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

New Samuel Oschin Air ndi Space Center kupita ku House Space Shuttle Endeavor

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments