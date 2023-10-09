City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Science

Russian Space Agency yanena kuti Cooling System Leak pa ISS Module

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 9, 2023
Russian Space Agency yanena kuti Cooling System Leak pa ISS Module

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has announced that the multipurpose Nauka module attached to the International Space Station (ISS) has experienced a leak in its backup cooling system. This system plays a crucial role in regulating onboard temperatures for astronauts. However, the agency has assured that the crew and the station are not in any immediate danger.

Roscosmos revealed the incident in a statement posted on Telegram, stating that astronauts are currently evaluating the extent of the leak. This is not the first time the Russian space program has dealt with leaks in space. In late 2020, a leak occurred in a Soyuz crew capsule, resulting in the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return trip for the crew. Months later, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak.

NASA, responsible for managing the ISS in partnership with Russia, has not provided any immediate comments or updates regarding this latest incident. However, it is expected that they will collaborate with Roscosmos to address and resolve the issue.

Space agencies prioritize the safety and well-being of their astronauts, and any incident involving leaks or malfunctions must be thoroughly investigated to ensure the integrity of the space station. These incidents highlight the challenges and risks involved in operating and maintaining complex systems in a microgravity environment.

Sources:
– “Russia’s space agency says software glitch, short circuit or foreign object may have caused module damage” – Reuters (source of original article)

By Robert Andrew

zokhudzana Post

Science

Kuzindikira Kwatsopano mu Earth's Crust Strength kuchokera ku Acoustic Patterns in Rocks

Oct 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

International Space Station Yakumana ndi Kudontha Kozizira, Palibe Ngozi kwa Ogwira Ntchito

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Zithunzi Zatsopano za Hubble Space Telescope Ziwulula Milalang'amba Yodabwitsa

Oct 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Munaphonya

Science

Kuzindikira Kwatsopano mu Earth's Crust Strength kuchokera ku Acoustic Patterns in Rocks

Oct 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

International Space Station Yakumana ndi Kudontha Kozizira, Palibe Ngozi kwa Ogwira Ntchito

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Zithunzi Zatsopano za Hubble Space Telescope Ziwulula Milalang'amba Yodabwitsa

Oct 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Dziko Lapansi ndi Mwezi Zinajambulidwa mu Chithunzi Chodabwitsa ndi Woyenda mumlengalenga atakwera International Space Station

Oct 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments