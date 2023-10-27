City Life

Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Science

Kutsogola mu Chromatography Technology: Kukambirana ndi Zhuoheng Zhou

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 27, 2023
Kutsogola mu Chromatography Technology: Kukambirana ndi Zhuoheng Zhou

We had the opportunity to speak with Zhuoheng Zhou, a researcher at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel in Belgium, who is at the forefront of advancing instrumental and column technologies in the field of chromatography. His work primarily focuses on exploring the applications of chromatography in novel biopharmaceutical modalities and proteomics. Additionally, Zhou has been working on developing a protocol that aids in the design of polymer monolithic capillary columns.

Zhou’s journey into the world of chemistry began at Xiamen University, where he underwent comprehensive training in the field. Following this, he pursued his MSc degree in analytical chemistry at the Environmental Research Institute, National University of Singapore. Motivated by his passion for chromatography, Zhou then joined the Bio-Analytical Separation Science (BASS) group at Vrije Universiteit Brussel as a PhD researcher, under the guidance of Sebastiaan Eeltink and Gert Desmet.

Currently, Zhou is engaged in postdoctoral research that revolves around UHPLC instrumentation and microcolumn technology. His research interests span across various areas, including environmental analysis, biopharmaceutical characterization, and proteomic profiling. By delving into these fields, Zhou aims to contribute to the development of cutting-edge chromatography techniques that have practical applications in these important domains.

FAQ:
Q: What is chromatography?
A: Chromatography is a laboratory technique used to separate and analyze mixtures by distributing the components between two phases, a stationary phase, and a mobile phase.

Q: What are biopharmaceutical modalities?
A: Biopharmaceutical modalities refer to various types of therapeutic treatments that are derived from biological sources, such as proteins, peptides, antibodies, or nucleic acids.

Q: What is proteomic profiling?
A: Proteomic profiling involves the identification and analysis of the complete set of proteins present in a biological sample, providing valuable insights into various biological processes and diseases.

Sources:
– Vrije Universiteit Brussel: [URL]
– Xiamen University: [URL]
– National University of Singapore: [URL]

By Robert Andrew

zokhudzana Post

Science

Purezidenti wa Russia Putin Akhazikitsa Cholinga Chofuna Kukhazikitsa Module Yoyamba mu Space pofika 2027

Oct 27, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Kusaka Ma Exoplanets: Ndi Njira Iti Yodziwira yomwe Ili Yothandiza Kwambiri?

Oct 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Phunziro Latsopano Liwulula Mmene Akuluakulu Amamvetsetsera Chinenero Choyambirira cha Ana

Oct 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Munaphonya

Science

Purezidenti wa Russia Putin Akhazikitsa Cholinga Chofuna Kukhazikitsa Module Yoyamba mu Space pofika 2027

Oct 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Kusaka Ma Exoplanets: Ndi Njira Iti Yodziwira yomwe Ili Yothandiza Kwambiri?

Oct 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Phunziro Latsopano Liwulula Mmene Akuluakulu Amamvetsetsera Chinenero Choyambirira cha Ana

Oct 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Mtundu Watsopano wa Crystal Umakhala ndi Mphamvu pa 6G Communication Technology ndi Quantum Gravity Exploration

Oct 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments