Kuwulula Matekinoloje Atsopano ndi Mphamvu ya AI

Anthu aku California Adzachitira Umboni Kadamsana Wochititsa Chidwi wa “Ring of Fire”

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 3, 2023
Anthu aku California Adzachitira Umboni Kadamsana Wochititsa Chidwi wa “Ring of Fire”

Californians will be treated to a stunning celestial event later this month – an annular solar eclipse, commonly known as a “Ring of Fire” eclipse. This phenomenon occurs when the moon, at its farthest point from Earth, passes between our planet and the sun. As a result, a dark circle partially covers the sun, creating a mesmerizing display of an orange, fiery glow around the edges of the shadowed moon.

The annular solar eclipse is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 14th at 9:13 a.m. PST. However, the ability to witness this event will depend on both weather conditions and location. NASA advises that to observe all phases of an annular eclipse, one must be within the path of annularity. According to a NASA map, California falls into the range of 70% to 80% maximum obscuration, indicating that residents and visitors should have a clear view, weather permitting.

Even with cloud cover, the daytime darkness associated with eclipses is still noticeable. However, it is crucial to prioritize eye safety during this event. Looking directly at the sun during an eclipse can cause severe eye damage. NASA advises the use of safe solar viewing glasses, commonly referred to as “eclipse glasses,” or a handheld solar viewer throughout the duration of the eclipse to protect one’s eyes from the dangerous rays of the sun.

Californians are urged to embrace this rare opportunity to witness the incredible “Ring of Fire” eclipse, but it is essential to take necessary precautions to ensure eye safety. With luck and clear skies, residents and visitors will have a memorable and awe-inspiring view of this celestial spectacle.

